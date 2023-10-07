Julia Fox Gets Candid on Feeling Resentment After Son's Birth in Memoir

Cover Images/Roger Wong/INSTARimages Celebrity

The 'Uncut Gems' actress opens up in 'Down the Drain' about her struggle as a mom and how 'unfair' the dynamics between her and her ex when it comes to child rearing.

Oct 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Julia Fox may look bold in front of cameras, but she shows her vulnerable side in her new memoir "Down the Drain". The "Uncut Gems" actress opens up about her struggle as a mom and how "unfair" the dynamics between her and her ex when it comes to child rearing.

In the tell-all book Julia reveals the visceral love she felt after her son Valentino's birth. She also talks about her resentment towards her ex, who doesn't help her take care of their newborn at home.

"Valentino has come a few weeks early, but he's absolutely perfect. He is the most beautiful little boy I have ever laid my eyes on," the actress shares in an excerpt obtained by PEOPLE, adding that she needed to get into labor early because her blood pressure was approaching the danger zone.

She goes on to write, "When I see him using every bit of strength to inch his body close to mine, I am filled with a love so visceral, it could shatter the earth. I am his. And he is mine. It's the kind of love that claws its way out of your gut, rips you apart, and puts you back together again. He is worth all the blood and pain, all the tears, and all the sleepless nights."

The former girlfriend of Kanye West also mentions her best friend Giana, who died from drug overdose before Valentino's birth. "At night, I whisper in Valentino's ear and tell him all about his guardian angel, his aunt Gianna, and how much he would have loved her. Then I remind us that she's still here, inside both of us. She never left. I feel closer to Gianna in her death than I do with Andrew in our home," she notes.

Of Julia's relationship with Andrew, Julia shares that "there's no intimacy between us anymore." She further details, "We don't talk unless it's about the baby and we haven't had sex since way before the birth. He leaves in the morning and comes home at night, after Valentino has already gone to sleep. He doesn't help me with feedings or diaper changes or cleaning or anything around the house. In fact, he somehow creates more work for me."

"His voice starts to irk me when he comes home and excitedly tells me he's taking up skateboarding and made a new best friend. I start to resent him. How could he have time to do all these things? Why does he get to go on with his life unbothered while mine has been flipped upside down? I'm starting to see how unfair this dynamic is," she also reveals.

"Down the Drain" is slated to hit the shelves on Tuesday, October 10.

You can share this post!