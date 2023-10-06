Meghan Markle Planning 'Hollywood Reinvention' After Spotify Drama

Cover Images/Dutch Press Photo Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Meghan Markle is reportedly gearing up for a comeback. If a new report is to be believed, the 42-year-old wife of Prince Harry and mom of two is planning her "Hollywood reinvention" with a new team.

A source revealed to Us Weekly on Thursday, October 5 that the Duchess of Sussex planning her "Hollywood reinvention" as she has "a new team around her." The insider added, "They've been strategizing about what mediums will have the most impact."

According to the new report, the former star of "Suits" wants "to be rooted in giving back" and "philanthropy." It was also noted that the 42-year-old has been in contact with fashion houses and documentary directors.

"There isn't anything locked in yet, but the most promising [thing] for everyone seems to be Meghan and Harry highlighting important issues through docuseries and bringing attention and fundraising," the insider shared.

The new report arrived months after Spotify ended their podcast deal with Harry and Meghan. In a joint statement to The Post, they revealed that they had "mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together." It was reported that the streaming service thought that the Sussexes didn't produce enough content for "Archetypes" to receive the full payout of the $20 million deal they agreed to in 2020.

After signing the deal, the former actress only delivered 13 hours of programming in two and half years. Bill Simmons, the sportscaster who is also head of Spotify's international sports content, slammed the couple by calling them "the f**king grifters." Meanwhile, a source labeled the Sussexes "lazy" compared to the Obamas, who also had a Spotify contract.

Meghan was also rumored to be in talks for a "mega-bucks" deal with fashion brand Dior following the Spotify drama. A spokesperson for the Duchess, however, shut down the speculations, saying that the claims were untrue and that the house's team was "nonplussed as to how the story came about."

