 

Meghan Markle Planning 'Hollywood Reinvention' After Spotify Drama

Meghan Markle Planning 'Hollywood Reinvention' After Spotify Drama
Cover Images/Dutch Press Photo
Celebrity

If a new report is to be believed, the 42-year-old wife of Prince Harry and mom of two is planning her 'Hollywood reinvention' after Spotify ended their deal regarding the couple's podcast 'Archetypes'.

  • Oct 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - Meghan Markle is reportedly gearing up for a comeback. If a new report is to be believed, the 42-year-old wife of Prince Harry and mom of two is planning her "Hollywood reinvention" with a new team.

A source revealed to Us Weekly on Thursday, October 5 that the Duchess of Sussex planning her "Hollywood reinvention" as she has "a new team around her." The insider added, "They've been strategizing about what mediums will have the most impact."

According to the new report, the former star of "Suits" wants "to be rooted in giving back" and "philanthropy." It was also noted that the 42-year-old has been in contact with fashion houses and documentary directors.

  Editors' Pick

"There isn't anything locked in yet, but the most promising [thing] for everyone seems to be Meghan and Harry highlighting important issues through docuseries and bringing attention and fundraising," the insider shared.

The new report arrived months after Spotify ended their podcast deal with Harry and Meghan. In a joint statement to The Post, they revealed that they had "mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together." It was reported that the streaming service thought that the Sussexes didn't produce enough content for "Archetypes" to receive the full payout of the $20 million deal they agreed to in 2020.

After signing the deal, the former actress only delivered 13 hours of programming in two and half years. Bill Simmons, the sportscaster who is also head of Spotify's international sports content, slammed the couple by calling them "the f**king grifters." Meanwhile, a source labeled the Sussexes "lazy" compared to the Obamas, who also had a Spotify contract.

Meghan was also rumored to be in talks for a "mega-bucks" deal with fashion brand Dior following the Spotify drama. A spokesperson for the Duchess, however, shut down the speculations, saying that the claims were untrue and that the house's team was "nonplussed as to how the story came about."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Sherri Shepherd Slams Sexyy Red's Vulgar Lyrics Amid the Raptress' Explicit Footage Debacle

Travis Scott Tour Tickets Drop to $12 After Astroworld Tragedy
Related Posts
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Enjoys 'Romantic Getaway' in Portugal After Invictus Games

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Enjoys 'Romantic Getaway' in Portugal After Invictus Games

Meghan Markle Withdraws Bid to Trademark Archetypes Following Multiple Rejections

Meghan Markle Withdraws Bid to Trademark Archetypes Following Multiple Rejections

Meghan Markle Receives New Nigerian Nickname at 2023 Invictus Games

Meghan Markle Receives New Nigerian Nickname at 2023 Invictus Games

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Deny Marital Issue Rumors With PDA-Filled Appearance at Invictus Game

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Deny Marital Issue Rumors With PDA-Filled Appearance at Invictus Game

Latest News
Sherri Shepherd Slams Sexyy Red's Vulgar Lyrics Amid the Raptress' Explicit Footage Debacle
  • Oct 06, 2023

Sherri Shepherd Slams Sexyy Red's Vulgar Lyrics Amid the Raptress' Explicit Footage Debacle

Ed Sheeran Recalls Feeling 'Uncomfortable' Writing 'Perfect'
  • Oct 06, 2023

Ed Sheeran Recalls Feeling 'Uncomfortable' Writing 'Perfect'

Ashlee Simpson Feels 'Inspired' to Make Music Comeback
  • Oct 06, 2023

Ashlee Simpson Feels 'Inspired' to Make Music Comeback

Meghan Markle Planning 'Hollywood Reinvention' After Spotify Drama
  • Oct 06, 2023

Meghan Markle Planning 'Hollywood Reinvention' After Spotify Drama

Cate Blanchett Joins 'Rumors' Cast, Starts Filming Soon
  • Oct 06, 2023

Cate Blanchett Joins 'Rumors' Cast, Starts Filming Soon

Cher Unleashes First New Holiday Single 'DJ Play a Christmas Song'
  • Oct 06, 2023

Cher Unleashes First New Holiday Single 'DJ Play a Christmas Song'

Most Read
Sexyy Red Leaves People Disgusted After Leaking Her Own Explicit Footage
Celebrity

Sexyy Red Leaves People Disgusted After Leaking Her Own Explicit Footage

Lil Meech Sparks Dating Rumors With XXXTentaction's Ex-GF

Lil Meech Sparks Dating Rumors With XXXTentaction's Ex-GF

Olivia Rodrigo Rocks Skimpy Red Tank Top in New Sultry Selfie

Olivia Rodrigo Rocks Skimpy Red Tank Top in New Sultry Selfie

Shocking Bodycam Footage Shows Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Childish War

Shocking Bodycam Footage Shows Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Childish War

Kylie Jenner Leaves Jordyn Woods Feeling 'Snubbed' for Skipping Her Birthday Party

Kylie Jenner Leaves Jordyn Woods Feeling 'Snubbed' for Skipping Her Birthday Party

Mario Lopez Says He'll Never Forget 'Very Awkward and Uncomfortable' Interview With Ben Affleck

Mario Lopez Says He'll Never Forget 'Very Awkward and Uncomfortable' Interview With Ben Affleck

Sexyy Red Shows Love for Donald Trump, Wants Him Back to Office

Sexyy Red Shows Love for Donald Trump, Wants Him Back to Office

Joan Baez Has 'No Animosity Left' Towards Bob Dylan: 'You Can't Blame Somebody Forever'

Joan Baez Has 'No Animosity Left' Towards Bob Dylan: 'You Can't Blame Somebody Forever'

Blac Chyna Swears Off Going Back to Adult Platform Due to Her Children

Blac Chyna Swears Off Going Back to Adult Platform Due to Her Children