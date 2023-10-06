 

Travis Scott Tour Tickets Drop to $12 After Astroworld Tragedy

A few years after a tragedy happened at his 'Astroworld' show, tickets to the 'Sicko Mode' rapper's upcoming 'Utopia Tour' stop in two cities in North Carolina are being resold for as low as $12 and $13.

  • Oct 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - Travis Scott (II) tour tickets have dropped to shockingly cheap prices. A few years after a tragedy happened at his "Astroworld" show, tickets to the "Sicko Mode" rapper's upcoming concerts are being resold for as low as $12.

As of Wednesday, October 4, tickets to several of the 32-year-old Houston native's "Utopia Tour" stops are still being resold for cheap on Vivid Seats. For example, tickets to his show in Charlotte, North Carolina which will take place on October 11 at the Spectrum Center are being resold for $12.

Meanwhile, the ticket price for his gig at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC on October 13 is $13. Other cheap tickets ranging from $15 to $17 are for ones at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma on November 18 and at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee on December 4.

  Editors' Pick

In the meantime, other tickets for Travis' show in other cities are ranging from $25 to $121. The most expensive tickets are for ones at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver on November 10 and those at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada on December 28.

The cheap tickets came around two years after a number of people died at his "Astroworld" concert. Back in 2021, as many as 10 people were killed and hundreds were injured following a stampede at the outdoor music event.

Additionally, approximately 60 people were injured following an incident at his show in Italy on August 7 this year. He held a concert at the Circus Maximus in Rome wherein an incident occurred and caused concertgoers to require medical treatment. On the reason behind the incident, Rome's civil protection department declared that there was one person who released pepper spray into the crowd.

Aside from those, one 14-year-old fan was hospitalized after attempting to scale a 13ft wall at the concert venue. Italian news site Ansa and New York Times also revealed that Travis' Apple Music-sponsored concert at the iconic stadium caused an earthquake-like effect through the city.

