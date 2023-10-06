Sherri Shepherd Slams Sexyy Red's Vulgar Lyrics Amid the Raptress' Explicit Footage Debacle

Cover Images/Instagram/Erik Nielsen/Media Punch Music

When talking about what she finds sexy, the talk show host/actress reveals that she is left flabbergasted by the explicit lyrics of Sexyy's hit 'Pound Town'.

Oct 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sherri Shepherd is not a fan of Sexyy Red and her music. The actress and mother of two has taken a dig at the rising raptress over her vulgar lyrics, particularly those of her hit "Pound Town".

The daytime talk show host was taking about what attracts her to a man on "The Breakfast Club" when she was asked if she wants "Pound Town". "No, no no no!" she exclaimed, before sharing her take on the lyrics, "I just heard the lyrics to that…I was like 'What are these girls talking about nowadays?' "

When asked if she would like to have Sexyy as a guest on her eponymous talk show, Sherri quickly replied, "No, no no no! Because she's going to be like, 'This auntie, okay, go on old lady.' "

The 56-year-old went on sharing her confusion at pop culture these days. "When did just getting money and showing your booty hole to dudes become sexy? Me, I come from the school of let them imagine something," she explained. "Don't just come and show him everything...when did your booty become the emphasis now?"

Despite her rather conservative approach on music, Sherri admitted that she does have sexual desire. "Ya'll will have sex no matter what. Y'all have sex when you get a great job, you have sex when you're feeling confident, when you're depressed. You want to have sex when you lost your job...no matter what, [men] will always want to have sex," she claimed, before adding, "Sex is like breathing for ya'll, you have to have it."

"Things that are sexy to me is when you are committed [and] when you are ambitious...I love a man that's creative," she shared. "Because physically, I'm practical. You can't be throwing me up in the air and think my knee gonna stay in place. So like, you gotta - I'm one of them fragile dolls that been on the shelf with the Fine China... you gotta be careful with me."

Sherri's comments on Sexyy's music come on the heels of shocking headlines about the raptress' leaked sex tape. After she was accused of posting the footage on her Instagram Story, she denied that she's the one who uploaded it.

"I'm so heartbroken," the 25-year-old lamented via X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday, October 5. She went on stating, "anybody that kno me knows I wouldn't do no goofy sht like that [broken heart emoji] [teary face emoji]."

