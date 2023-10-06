 

Lili Reinhart Proudly Flaunts Bare Face, Reveals 15-Year Struggle With Acne

While opening up about her skin concerns via social media, the actress portraying Betty Cooper on 'Riverdale' does not shy away from showing off her face without makeup and filter.

AceShowbiz - Lili Reinhart did not shy away from flaunting her bare face despite her skin concerns. Making use of social media to open up about her skin condition, the actress portraying Betty Cooper on "Riverdale" revealed that she has been struggling with acne for approximately 15 years.

On Thursday, October 4, the 27-year-old actress uploaded via Instagram a series of selfies featuring her face without makeup and filter. In the photos, she could be seen striking a number of poses under direct sunlight, prompting her face to glow naturally. Her face appeared flawless as her lips were plump and moisturized. Despite not wearing any makeup products, her eyebrows remained in good shape.

In the photos, the "Chemical Hearts" actress seemed to be topless as the upper part of her chest and shoulders were exposed. While not wearing any accessories, she styled her blonde hair into a bun and parted her bangs to the side.

Along with the pictures, Lili got candid about her skin concerns for the past 15 years. "Since I was 12, I've struggled with acne. My skin has suffered consistent breakouts, hyperpigmentation, redness and scarring," she began writing in the caption of the post.

"I feel impassioned and motivated to find solutions for not only myself, but others who struggle as well," she went on to share. "This is my skin now, makeup free… no filter. I can't wait to share more about what I've been working on."

Just weeks prior, Lili discussed unrealistic standards of beauty which caused her body dysmorphia to go crazy. "I wish there were more average sized arms represented in mainstream media for women," she penned via X, formerly known as Twitter, on September 14. "My body dysmorphia has been going crazy because I feel like my arms need to be half the size they are currently?"

"We've glamorized these skinny arms that, for most of us, can only be achieved if you're a literal adolescent," she continued in a follow-up tweet. "I truly wonder how anyone survives or gets through this life without having severe BD. Maybe it's a cruel amplified version in combination with my OCD, but damn. The amount of time I've wasted thinking about my arms in the last few months is insane (sic)."

