Caitlyn Jenner Regrets Publicly Revealing Her Current Stance With Ex Kris Jenner

The former Olympian, who was called Bruce before her transition, reportedly upsets the Kardashian-Jenner clan after claiming that she and her ex-wife are not talking anymore.

Oct 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - Caitlyn Jenner reportedly regrets her recent remarks about Kris Jenner. Shortly after claiming that she and her former wife are not talking anymore, the former Olympian, who was called Bruce before her transition, is allegedly remorseful for revealing her current stance with the star of "The Kardashians".

Speaking to TMZ on Thursday, October 5, a number of sources, who claimed to be close to Caitlyn, spilled that the 73-year-old's revelation about her relationship with Kris upset the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Furthermore, the sources said that it caused tension within the family members, including Caitlyn and Kris' daughters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, who are "siding with Kris" over the trans activist.

Upon learning the family's reaction, Caitlyn reportedly is "extremely" sorry for "speaking the truth about how things are with Kris" which allegedly caused some family drama. In addition, Caitlyn reportedly wants to do "whatever it takes" to end the drama.

Previously, Caitlyn talked about her communication with Kris when making an appearance on U.K.'s "This Morning" show. In the Wednesday, October 4 episode, she candidly stated, "If there's any communication, my manager kind of talks to her." Noting that she is "much closer to the Jenner side" of the family, she continued, "Kris, I don't really have anymore contact with her. It's kind of sad because we went through a lot."

Caitlyn had an interview on the show to promote her three-part documentary series "House of Kardashian". The same sources told TMZ that she intended to "defend" the family and "speak highly of them" on the show.

The upcoming documentary itself reportedly will reveal the truth of how Kris found out about Caitlyn's transition. "Kris first found out about Bruce transitioning from E! execs, although Bruce eventually spoke to Kris," a source told Page Six. Even though the two were divorced at the time of her transition, the source added that Kris was the "one true love of [Caitlyn]'s life" and that she "wants to make amends."

The "House of Kardashian" series is set to premiere on Sky in the U.K. on Sunday, October 8 and in the U.S. later this year.

