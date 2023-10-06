 

Caitlyn Jenner Regrets Publicly Revealing Her Current Stance With Ex Kris Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner Regrets Publicly Revealing Her Current Stance With Ex Kris Jenner
Cover Images/Faye's Vision/John Nacion
Celebrity

The former Olympian, who was called Bruce before her transition, reportedly upsets the Kardashian-Jenner clan after claiming that she and her ex-wife are not talking anymore.

  • Oct 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - Caitlyn Jenner reportedly regrets her recent remarks about Kris Jenner. Shortly after claiming that she and her former wife are not talking anymore, the former Olympian, who was called Bruce before her transition, is allegedly remorseful for revealing her current stance with the star of "The Kardashians".

Speaking to TMZ on Thursday, October 5, a number of sources, who claimed to be close to Caitlyn, spilled that the 73-year-old's revelation about her relationship with Kris upset the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Furthermore, the sources said that it caused tension within the family members, including Caitlyn and Kris' daughters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, who are "siding with Kris" over the trans activist.

Upon learning the family's reaction, Caitlyn reportedly is "extremely" sorry for "speaking the truth about how things are with Kris" which allegedly caused some family drama. In addition, Caitlyn reportedly wants to do "whatever it takes" to end the drama.

  Editors' Pick

Previously, Caitlyn talked about her communication with Kris when making an appearance on U.K.'s "This Morning" show. In the Wednesday, October 4 episode, she candidly stated, "If there's any communication, my manager kind of talks to her." Noting that she is "much closer to the Jenner side" of the family, she continued, "Kris, I don't really have anymore contact with her. It's kind of sad because we went through a lot."

Caitlyn had an interview on the show to promote her three-part documentary series "House of Kardashian". The same sources told TMZ that she intended to "defend" the family and "speak highly of them" on the show.

The upcoming documentary itself reportedly will reveal the truth of how Kris found out about Caitlyn's transition. "Kris first found out about Bruce transitioning from E! execs, although Bruce eventually spoke to Kris," a source told Page Six. Even though the two were divorced at the time of her transition, the source added that Kris was the "one true love of [Caitlyn]'s life" and that she "wants to make amends."

The "House of Kardashian" series is set to premiere on Sky in the U.K. on Sunday, October 8 and in the U.S. later this year.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Steve Harvey and Michael B. Jordan Have Sweet Reunion After Actor's Split From Lori

Bryan Fuller Calls Sexual Harassment Accusation by 'Queer for Fear' Producer 'Absolute Garbage'
Related Posts
Caitlyn Jenner Prefers Women's Bathroom for Her 'Safety'

Caitlyn Jenner Prefers Women's Bathroom for Her 'Safety'

Caitlyn Jenner Didn't Know 'What Was in the Bank' During Marriage to 'Controlling' Kris Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner Didn't Know 'What Was in the Bank' During Marriage to 'Controlling' Kris Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner Laments Not Being 'Perfect' Stepfather as She Wishes Khloe Kardashian Happy Birthday

Caitlyn Jenner Laments Not Being 'Perfect' Stepfather as She Wishes Khloe Kardashian Happy Birthday

Caitlyn Jenner Criticizes 'Perverted' Transwoman Artemis Langford for Joining Sorority

Caitlyn Jenner Criticizes 'Perverted' Transwoman Artemis Langford for Joining Sorority

Latest News
Chris Rock in Final Talks to Direct Martin Luther King Jr. Biopic, Teaming Up With Steven Spielberg
  • Oct 06, 2023

Chris Rock in Final Talks to Direct Martin Luther King Jr. Biopic, Teaming Up With Steven Spielberg

Bryan Fuller Calls Sexual Harassment Accusation by 'Queer for Fear' Producer 'Absolute Garbage'
  • Oct 06, 2023

Bryan Fuller Calls Sexual Harassment Accusation by 'Queer for Fear' Producer 'Absolute Garbage'

Caitlyn Jenner Regrets Publicly Revealing Her Current Stance With Ex Kris Jenner
  • Oct 06, 2023

Caitlyn Jenner Regrets Publicly Revealing Her Current Stance With Ex Kris Jenner

Steve Harvey and Michael B. Jordan Have Sweet Reunion After Actor's Split From Lori
  • Oct 06, 2023

Steve Harvey and Michael B. Jordan Have Sweet Reunion After Actor's Split From Lori

Rachel Bilson Clarifies Body Count Comments After Backlash From Whoopi Goldberg
  • Oct 06, 2023

Rachel Bilson Clarifies Body Count Comments After Backlash From Whoopi Goldberg

'The Golden Bachelor' Recap: The Date Begins in Emotional Episode
  • Oct 06, 2023

'The Golden Bachelor' Recap: The Date Begins in Emotional Episode

Most Read
Matthew McConaughey Insists Wife 'Wasn't Wounded' Despite His Mom Calling Her Wrong Names
Celebrity

Matthew McConaughey Insists Wife 'Wasn't Wounded' Despite His Mom Calling Her Wrong Names

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson Divorce Due to Demanding Work Schedules

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson Divorce Due to Demanding Work Schedules

Sexyy Red Leaves People Disgusted After Leaking Her Own Explicit Footage

Sexyy Red Leaves People Disgusted After Leaking Her Own Explicit Footage

Lil Meech Sparks Dating Rumors With XXXTentaction's Ex-GF

Lil Meech Sparks Dating Rumors With XXXTentaction's Ex-GF

Sexyy Red Shows Love for Donald Trump, Wants Him Back to Office

Sexyy Red Shows Love for Donald Trump, Wants Him Back to Office

Selena Gomez Blames Justin Bieber Split for Her Social Media Blackout

Selena Gomez Blames Justin Bieber Split for Her Social Media Blackout

Krayzie Bone Shares Pic From Hospital Bed After Fighting for His Life for '9 Days Straight'

Krayzie Bone Shares Pic From Hospital Bed After Fighting for His Life for '9 Days Straight'

Kylie Jenner Leaves Jordyn Woods Feeling 'Snubbed' for Skipping Her Birthday Party

Kylie Jenner Leaves Jordyn Woods Feeling 'Snubbed' for Skipping Her Birthday Party

Blac Chyna Swears Off Going Back to Adult Platform Due to Her Children

Blac Chyna Swears Off Going Back to Adult Platform Due to Her Children