Rachel Bilson Clarifies Body Count Comments After Backlash From Whoopi Goldberg

The 'Hart of Dixie' actress issues a statement in response to the 'View' co-host's criticism after she shared her views on her romantic partners' sexual history on her podcast.

Oct 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - Rachel Bilson is setting the record straight. The "Hart of Dixie" actress responded to Whoopi Goldberg's criticism after she shared her views on her romantic partners' sexual history on her podcast.

After the TV personality slammed her for the comments on "The View", Rachel issued a statement to Entertainment Weekly on Thursday, October 5. The 42-year-old actress explained, "I want to say that I've been a fan of Whoopi's for a very long time, so when I saw the tagline that she criticized something I said, I of course was concerned."

"We make it a very safe open place to discuss anything, and we were just talking. I have the power to edit our podcast, and I chose to keep the conversation as a whole in, because a lot of the time in life, you say something, and maybe you have a minute and you reflect on it," she continued. "The point I get across is that it doesn't matter, and maybe in the past I would've looked at it [judgmentally], but I wouldn't do that anymore. I made it clear that I don't want to sound judgmental, it was important that that point get across, not what I said initially."

Rachel previously discussed meeting new romantic interests and learning about the amount of sexual partners they've had on her podcast "Broad Ideas". "This is going to sound so judgmental, but if a dude's, like, in his 40s and he's, like, slept with, like, four women… But it all depends. Maybe he's been in, like, decade[-long] relationships. Totally respectable," she said at the time.

The comments didn't sit well with Whoopi, who dragged Rachel in the Thursday episode of her talk show. "I'm sorry, I think it's very odd that you're concerned that he's had sexual partners - any sexual partners. Why is it your business?" the "Sister Act" actress said. "Listen, men, traditionally, were taught to have many sexual partners. That's how it was."

She further noted, "Men could go and do whatever they wanted to do, and women were not supposed to. Now, that has been shifting, and young women have been b***hing about, you know, 'Why are you telling me what I should be [doing?]' Now, it's happening [the other way around], and you're mad. I don't understand… If he's happy with you and you're having a good time, why are you b***hing?"

