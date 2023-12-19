 

Rachel Bilson Says She Should Be Doing This to Whoopi Goldberg After Body Counts Backlash

When making an appearance on Bill Maher's 'Club Random' podcast, the 'Hart of Dixie' star reflects on her feud with 'The View' co-host, who previously slammed her over her men's body counts remarks.

  • Dec 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Rachel Bilson revisited her drama involving Whoopi Goldberg. The "Hart of Dixie" star reflected on her feud with "The View" co-host, who previously slammed her over her men's body counts remarks.

During her appearance on Bill Maher's "Club Random" podcast, Rachel said, "I normally don't respond when I get called out for things. But then again it's like, 'Alright, well, if you're talking about my podcast and I said something, let me respond. Because it's just going to bring more people to maybe hear the conversation in the first place.' "

Bill then joked that Rachel "should be sending them a fruit basket" for the extra publicity. In response to that, "The O.C." star said, "I should be sending Whoopi a f**king Christmas present is what I should be doing!"

The tension between Rachel and Whoopi started after the latter commented on Rachel's remarks when discussing her sexual life on her "Broad Ideas" podcast back in October. At the time, she said, "This is going to sound so judgmental, but if a dude's, like, in his 40s and he's, like, slept with, like, four women… But it all depends. Maybe he's been in, like, decade[-long] relationships. Totally respectable."

The comments sparked backlash online with Whooping being one of the critics. On her talk show, the "Sister Act" star said, "I'm sorry, I think it's very odd that you're concerned that he's had sexual partners - any sexual partners. Why is it your business? Listen, men, traditionally, were taught to have many sexual partners. That's how it was."

She further stressed, "Men could go and do whatever they wanted to do, and women were not supposed to. Now, that has been shifting, and young women have been b***hing about, you know, 'Why are you telling me what I should be [doing?]' Now, it's happening [the other way around], and you're mad. I don't understand… If he's happy with you and you're having a good time, why are you b***hing?"

In response to the criticism, Rachel issued a statement to Entertainment Weekly. The 42-year-old actress shared, "I want to say that I've been a fan of Whoopi's for a very long time, so when I saw the tagline that she criticized something I said, I of course was concerned."

"We make it a very safe open place to discuss anything, and we were just talking. I have the power to edit our podcast, and I chose to keep the conversation as a whole in, because a lot of the time in life, you say something, and maybe you have a minute and you reflect on it," Rachel continued. "The point I get across is that it doesn't matter, and maybe in the past I would've looked at it [judgmentally], but I wouldn't do that anymore. I made it clear that I don't want to sound judgmental, it was important that that point get across, not what I said initially."

