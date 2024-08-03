 
Rachel Bilson on Co-Parenting With Hayden Christensen: 'Everything's in a Really Good Place'
AceShowbiz
Celebrity

Rachel Bilson reflects on co-parenting her daughter, Briar Rose, with ex-fiancé Hayden Christensen, emphasizing their daughter's well-being and the close bond they share as parents.

  • Aug 3, 2024

AceShowbiz - Rachel Bilson, 42, has expressed her joy and gratitude for the positive co-parenting relationship she shares with her ex-fiance Hayden Christensen, 43, in an interview with PEOPLE. The former couple shares a 9-year-old daughter, Briar Rose.

"Everything's good. Everything's in a really good place," Bilson remarked, highlighting Briar's thriving personality. "She is so beautifully flourishing and has the support completely surrounding her from every side."

Despite approaching her 10th birthday, Bilson shared that Briar is reluctant to grow up. "She does not want to get old," the actress said with amusement. "She likes being young. She's not one of those kids that just wants to speed it up and have a car and all that."

  Editors' Pick

Bilson finds particular pride in witnessing Briar's compassionate nature as she grows. "You know what I love? She is kind and that's the best thing that you can hear or want for your kid," she expressed. "And even other parents have shared that and that makes me very proud."

In addition to their close parent-child bond, Bilson and Briar also share a special friendship. "It's so crazy, we're pretty inseparable. We have a very, very close relationship. We're not usually ever apart for long," Bilson revealed. "She talks to me. She is very open and will talk to me about things or what kids say at school or whatever it is, or, 'I felt sad.' It's just really nice that we have that dialogue."

The first meeting between Bilson and Christensen occurred while filming the science fiction action film "Jumper" in 2006. They later became engaged in 2010, separated three months after, and then rekindled their romance for three years before welcoming Briar in 2014. The couple ultimately separated for good in September 2017.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Rachel Bilson Says She Should Be Doing This to Whoopi Goldberg After Body Counts Backlash

Rachel Bilson Says She Should Be Doing This to Whoopi Goldberg After Body Counts Backlash

Rachel Bilson Recalls Being 'Recued' by Olsen Twins From Swarming Fans

Rachel Bilson Recalls Being 'Recued' by Olsen Twins From Swarming Fans

Rachel Bilson Learns to Ignore Negative Comments About Her

Rachel Bilson Learns to Ignore Negative Comments About Her

Rachel Bilson Gets Candid About Suffering Multiple Miscarriages in the Past

Rachel Bilson Gets Candid About Suffering Multiple Miscarriages in the Past

Latest News
Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach
  • Apr 30, 2025

Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle
  • Apr 30, 2025

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her
  • Apr 30, 2025

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope
  • Apr 30, 2025

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss
  • Apr 30, 2025

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo
  • Apr 30, 2025

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo