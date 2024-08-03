Rachel Bilson on Co-Parenting With Hayden Christensen: 'Everything's in a Really Good Place'

AceShowbiz - Rachel Bilson, 42, has expressed her joy and gratitude for the positive co-parenting relationship she shares with her ex-fiance Hayden Christensen, 43, in an interview with PEOPLE. The former couple shares a 9-year-old daughter, Briar Rose.

"Everything's good. Everything's in a really good place," Bilson remarked, highlighting Briar's thriving personality. "She is so beautifully flourishing and has the support completely surrounding her from every side."

Despite approaching her 10th birthday, Bilson shared that Briar is reluctant to grow up. "She does not want to get old," the actress said with amusement. "She likes being young. She's not one of those kids that just wants to speed it up and have a car and all that."

Bilson finds particular pride in witnessing Briar's compassionate nature as she grows. "You know what I love? She is kind and that's the best thing that you can hear or want for your kid," she expressed. "And even other parents have shared that and that makes me very proud."

In addition to their close parent-child bond, Bilson and Briar also share a special friendship. "It's so crazy, we're pretty inseparable. We have a very, very close relationship. We're not usually ever apart for long," Bilson revealed. "She talks to me. She is very open and will talk to me about things or what kids say at school or whatever it is, or, 'I felt sad.' It's just really nice that we have that dialogue."

The first meeting between Bilson and Christensen occurred while filming the science fiction action film "Jumper" in 2006. They later became engaged in 2010, separated three months after, and then rekindled their romance for three years before welcoming Briar in 2014. The couple ultimately separated for good in September 2017.