'The Golden Bachelor' Recap: The Date Begins in Emotional Episode

ABC TV

The Thursday, October 5 episode of the ABC series saw Gerry Turner and the women opening up about their vulnerable feelings as the date officially kicked off.

Oct 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - Golden bachelor Gerry Turner continued to get to know his ladies better in a new episode of "The Golden Bachelor". The Thursday, October 5 episode saw the senior women moving into the Bachelor Mansion and being shocked when they found out that they would be sleeping in bunkbeds.

"I get the bunk, and I start thinking, 'Maybe I'm going to sleep out on the porch tonight,' " Theresa said, "Or I might find a closet to sleep in." Sandra was also not happy with the sleeping situation, saying, "I've had my knees replaced. That's a lot of climbing."

Later, host Jesse Palmer arrived with the first date card which went for Theresa. She admitted that she's "really a little scared," adding, "I think I have a connection with Gerry, but [her husband] Billy was the love of my life, and can I find that again?"

Gerry, who said that he's "wild with anticipation," came to pick Theresa up in a baby blue Corvette roadster. The two then headed to Cadillac Jacks Cafe, which reminded Gerry of the early days of his career as a restaurant owner. While they waited for their order, Theresa opened up about her 42-year marriage to her high school sweetheart Billy, who died from kidney problems.

Both Gerry and Theresa got emotional that night. "Neither one of us thought this was going to happen," Theresa shared. "We thought we were going to live with our spouses for the rest of our lives."

Later that night, Gerry and Theresa danced together in the parking lot. That was when Gerry sweetly gave Theresa the rose as he told her, "You are so lovable."

Meanwhile, the first group date included April, Christina, Edith, Ellen, Faith, Jeanie, Kathy, Nancy, Sandra and Natascha. The ladies needed to do a photo shoot for a romance novel cover as they were given a few different themes they could choose. While the women all looked fabulous, Gerry looked terrible in a Fabio wig.

During the group date, Nancy couldn't help but cry. "I just haven't had a wedding dress on since I got married," she told April. She shared that putting on the gown for the photo shoot "brought back all of these emotions."

Nancy was still "a little teary" when it was her turn to take photos with Gerry. She explained to Gerry, "I'll be honest with you. I haven't had a wedding dress on for 36 years, and it was when I married the love of my life." Gerry found it relatable as he said that he got reminded of his wife when he walked by a bakery and smelled cinnamon. Eventually, Gerry gave the group date rose to Nancy.

The next day, Gerry came for an afternoon cookout ahead of the rose ceremony but to an empty mansion. Apparently, the women threw a surprise birthday celebration for him.

Gerry then started having one-on-one sessions with the women to get to know them better. Susan told him that she really loves cooking, while Joan felt a little emotional today. When Gerry joined her on the top bunk, Joan said she found birthdays difficult because she "only had two birthdays since [her] husband passed away."

As for Ellen, she got a present from Gerry even though it was his birthday. It was a framed photo from their romance novel shoot and it successfully moved Ellen to tears. "I am feeling so special. And honestly, I haven't felt special in a very long time," she said.

It was then time for the Rose Ceremony. Gerry admitted it was difficult for him to make the decisions but he eventually presented the roses to Leslie, Joan, Edith, Ellen, Sandra, Susan, Christina, Faith and April. He was about to cry when he had to give the final rose which went to Kathy. This meant Peggy, Jeanie and Natascha were sent home.

You can share this post!