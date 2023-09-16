Offset Pays Homage to Michael Jackson in Self-Directed Music Video for 'Fan'

AceShowbiz - Offset has paid tribute to Michael Jackson through his new music. On Friday, September 15, the Migos member shared a single called "Fan" alongside its music video which plot took inspiration from the late pop icon's "Thriller".
The self-directed clip opens with a newscaster reporting live from "the aftermath of a riot." A Kai Cenat lookalike then shows up and screams, "I don't know what's going on! It's a riot." The scene cuts to the emcee waking up on a mattress placed in the center of the mayhem.
Later, Offset and his girlfriend, played by actress.Paige Hurd, take a walk around the neighborhood. Unfortunately, his girlfriend breaks up with him, leading the rapper to turns into a werewolf.
Similar to MJ's music video, the scene turns out to be part of a movie that Offset and his girlfriend are watching in the present day. Nonetheless, once the couple steps outside of the movie theater, Offset morphs into a zombie - just as Jackson did in his visual.
"Fan" will appear on Offset's album "Set It Off", which will arrive on October 13. Speaking of the record, he explained in a statement, "I've been working on this project for over two years now. This season is personal for me. It marks a new chapter in my life." He added, "I feel like Michael Jackson coming from a successful group breaking records to superstardom on my own. This body of work is healing for me and a letter to my fans and supporters."