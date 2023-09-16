 

Offset Pays Homage to Michael Jackson in Self-Directed Music Video for 'Fan'

Offset Pays Homage to Michael Jackson in Self-Directed Music Video for 'Fan'
Instagram/Cover Images/INFphoto.com
Music

Among those who appear in the new visuals, which is directed by the Migos member himself, are social media personality Kai Cenat and actress Paige Hurd.

  • Sep 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - Offset has paid tribute to Michael Jackson through his new music. On Friday, September 15, the Migos member shared a single called "Fan" alongside its music video which plot took inspiration from the late pop icon's "Thriller".

The self-directed clip opens with a newscaster reporting live from "the aftermath of a riot." A Kai Cenat lookalike then shows up and screams, "I don't know what's going on! It's a riot." The scene cuts to the emcee waking up on a mattress placed in the center of the mayhem.

Later, Offset and his girlfriend, played by actress.Paige Hurd, take a walk around the neighborhood. Unfortunately, his girlfriend breaks up with him, leading the rapper to turns into a werewolf.

  Editors' Pick

Similar to MJ's music video, the scene turns out to be part of a movie that Offset and his girlfriend are watching in the present day. Nonetheless, once the couple steps outside of the movie theater, Offset morphs into a zombie - just as Jackson did in his visual.

"Fan" will appear on Offset's album "Set It Off", which will arrive on October 13. Speaking of the record, he explained in a statement, "I've been working on this project for over two years now. This season is personal for me. It marks a new chapter in my life." He added, "I feel like Michael Jackson coming from a successful group breaking records to superstardom on my own. This body of work is healing for me and a letter to my fans and supporters."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Jessica Chastain Slams 'Click Bait' Media for Saying She Shops at Target to Get Into Character

Josh Duhamel Praises 'Kindhearted' Ex Fergie After She Reacts to His and Audra Mari's Pregnancy
Related Posts
Offset Insists on Keeping His Michael Jackson Tattoo Despite Cardi B's Complaint

Offset Insists on Keeping His Michael Jackson Tattoo Despite Cardi B's Complaint

Artist of the Week: Offset

Artist of the Week: Offset

Offset Eyeing October Release for His Second Solo Album

Offset Eyeing October Release for His Second Solo Album

Offset and Cardi B Rarely Make Music Together Because They Are Very Critical of Each Other

Offset and Cardi B Rarely Make Music Together Because They Are Very Critical of Each Other

Latest News
Mike Tyson Has Fans Spend $100 in His Shop to Gain Entry to His Meet and Greet
  • Sep 16, 2023

Mike Tyson Has Fans Spend $100 in His Shop to Gain Entry to His Meet and Greet

John Carpenter Makes Comeback With Unscripted Series About Real-Life Tales of Terror
  • Sep 16, 2023

John Carpenter Makes Comeback With Unscripted Series About Real-Life Tales of Terror

Google Co-Founder Sergey Brin Finalizes Divorce Following Wife's Rumored Affair With Elon Musk
  • Sep 16, 2023

Google Co-Founder Sergey Brin Finalizes Divorce Following Wife's Rumored Affair With Elon Musk

Josh Duhamel Praises 'Kindhearted' Ex Fergie After She Reacts to His and Audra Mari's Pregnancy
  • Sep 16, 2023

Josh Duhamel Praises 'Kindhearted' Ex Fergie After She Reacts to His and Audra Mari's Pregnancy

Jeezy Divorcing Jeannie Mai, Seeking Joint Custody of Baby Daughter
  • Sep 16, 2023

Jeezy Divorcing Jeannie Mai, Seeking Joint Custody of Baby Daughter

Offset Pays Homage to Michael Jackson in Self-Directed Music Video for 'Fan'
  • Sep 16, 2023

Offset Pays Homage to Michael Jackson in Self-Directed Music Video for 'Fan'

Most Read
Sexyy Red Denies Feeling 'Bored' in Viral Pic From 2023 MTV VMAs, Admits She Was Just Hungry
Music

Sexyy Red Denies Feeling 'Bored' in Viral Pic From 2023 MTV VMAs, Admits She Was Just Hungry

Joe Budden Doubles Down on 'Bongos' Criticism After Cardi B Suggests He Personally Hates Her

Joe Budden Doubles Down on 'Bongos' Criticism After Cardi B Suggests He Personally Hates Her

Selena Gomez Vows to Never Be a 'Meme' Again After Her Reaction to Chris Brown's VMAs Nod Went Viral

Selena Gomez Vows to Never Be a 'Meme' Again After Her Reaction to Chris Brown's VMAs Nod Went Viral

Taylor Swift Reportedly to Reunite With Ex Matty Healy on New Album

Taylor Swift Reportedly to Reunite With Ex Matty Healy on New Album

Video: Nick Jonas Fed Up With Fans Throwing Objects on Stage

Video: Nick Jonas Fed Up With Fans Throwing Objects on Stage

Olivia Rodrigo 'Excited' to Reveal 'Guts' World Tour Dates

Olivia Rodrigo 'Excited' to Reveal 'Guts' World Tour Dates

Taylor Swift Vibing to 'Cool for the Summer' at VMAs After Demi Lovato Dumped Scooter Braun

Taylor Swift Vibing to 'Cool for the Summer' at VMAs After Demi Lovato Dumped Scooter Braun

John Mayer Announces Special L.A. Show to Raise Funds for His Veterans Charity

John Mayer Announces Special L.A. Show to Raise Funds for His Veterans Charity

NSYNC Won't Go on Tour or Make New Music Despite Iconic Reunion at 2023 MTV VMAs

NSYNC Won't Go on Tour or Make New Music Despite Iconic Reunion at 2023 MTV VMAs