Offset Pays Homage to Michael Jackson in Self-Directed Music Video for 'Fan'

Instagram/Cover Images/INFphoto.com Music

Among those who appear in the new visuals, which is directed by the Migos member himself, are social media personality Kai Cenat and actress Paige Hurd.

Sep 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - Offset has paid tribute to Michael Jackson through his new music. On Friday, September 15, the Migos member shared a single called "Fan" alongside its music video which plot took inspiration from the late pop icon's "Thriller".

The self-directed clip opens with a newscaster reporting live from "the aftermath of a riot." A Kai Cenat lookalike then shows up and screams, "I don't know what's going on! It's a riot." The scene cuts to the emcee waking up on a mattress placed in the center of the mayhem.

Later, Offset and his girlfriend, played by actress.Paige Hurd, take a walk around the neighborhood. Unfortunately, his girlfriend breaks up with him, leading the rapper to turns into a werewolf.

Similar to MJ's music video, the scene turns out to be part of a movie that Offset and his girlfriend are watching in the present day. Nonetheless, once the couple steps outside of the movie theater, Offset morphs into a zombie - just as Jackson did in his visual.

"Fan" will appear on Offset's album "Set It Off", which will arrive on October 13. Speaking of the record, he explained in a statement, "I've been working on this project for over two years now. This season is personal for me. It marks a new chapter in my life." He added, "I feel like Michael Jackson coming from a successful group breaking records to superstardom on my own. This body of work is healing for me and a letter to my fans and supporters."

You can share this post!