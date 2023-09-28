Sexyy Red's Mystery Man Exposes His Identity

Instagram Celebrity

After the 'Pound the Town' raptress shared a picture of herself and a mystery man lying in bed together, Atlanta rapper WuDeuce takes to Instagram Live to show Sexyy sleeping and brag about their supposed romp.

AceShowbiz - Sexyy Red's mystery man apparently has no intention of keeping their romance under wraps. After the raptress teased her relationship with an unidentified man, her alleged boyfriend has revealed his own identity on social media.

Earlier on Wednesday, September 27, the 25-year-old femcee posted a photo of her lying in bed with a then-unidentified man. The picture only showed their legs, with the man sporting an ankle brace indicating he's on house arrest.

She was seemingly unapologetic about getting intimate with a person who has a criminal record, writing in the caption, "I like f*kin wit drillaz… dread head killaz." Her post left her fans speculating about who the mystery man was.

However, people's curiosity was soon answered after WuDeuce went live on Instagram. Taking to social media, the Atlanta rapper filmed the St. Louis native who was sleeping as he was smoking. He then bragged about their supposed romp as he said to the camera, "I put s**t down up."

Social media users were not happy that WuDeuce exposed his relationship with Sexyy like that. Following his livestream, people chastised him for filming the "SkeeYee" hitmaker sleeping likely without her consent.

"N***as stay sleeping and telling," one person commented on a repost of the video on The Neighborhood Talk's Instagram account. Another baffled user wrote, "now why would he put my girl on camera."

A third called WuDeuce "messy," while a fourth person advised, "She need to drop him we don't do n***as who exposing." Another accused him of clout chasing as claiming, "He know that ain't a forever thang he'd rather have the clout."

Sexyy has not officially confirmed her relationship with WuDeuce nor reacted to his Live video. She recently showed off a diamond Cartier watch that she received from Drake. "Thank you Drakeeeeeeee ice me df out den big boss sht I appreciate dat big dawg," she wrote on Instagram.

