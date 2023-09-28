 

Sexyy Red's Mystery Man Exposes His Identity

Sexyy Red's Mystery Man Exposes His Identity
Instagram
Celebrity

After the 'Pound the Town' raptress shared a picture of herself and a mystery man lying in bed together, Atlanta rapper WuDeuce takes to Instagram Live to show Sexyy sleeping and brag about their supposed romp.

  • Sep 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sexyy Red's mystery man apparently has no intention of keeping their romance under wraps. After the raptress teased her relationship with an unidentified man, her alleged boyfriend has revealed his own identity on social media.

Earlier on Wednesday, September 27, the 25-year-old femcee posted a photo of her lying in bed with a then-unidentified man. The picture only showed their legs, with the man sporting an ankle brace indicating he's on house arrest.

She was seemingly unapologetic about getting intimate with a person who has a criminal record, writing in the caption, "I like f*kin wit drillaz… dread head killaz." Her post left her fans speculating about who the mystery man was.

However, people's curiosity was soon answered after WuDeuce went live on Instagram. Taking to social media, the Atlanta rapper filmed the St. Louis native who was sleeping as he was smoking. He then bragged about their supposed romp as he said to the camera, "I put s**t down up."

  Editors' Pick

Social media users were not happy that WuDeuce exposed his relationship with Sexyy like that. Following his livestream, people chastised him for filming the "SkeeYee" hitmaker sleeping likely without her consent.

"N***as stay sleeping and telling," one person commented on a repost of the video on The Neighborhood Talk's Instagram account. Another baffled user wrote, "now why would he put my girl on camera."

A third called WuDeuce "messy," while a fourth person advised, "She need to drop him we don't do n***as who exposing." Another accused him of clout chasing as claiming, "He know that ain't a forever thang he'd rather have the clout."

Sexyy has not officially confirmed her relationship with WuDeuce nor reacted to his Live video. She recently showed off a diamond Cartier watch that she received from Drake. "Thank you Drakeeeeeeee ice me df out den big boss sht I appreciate dat big dawg," she wrote on Instagram.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Nia Long Receives Support From Snoop Dogg After Calling Out Her Ex Ime Udoka's Alleged Mistress

Madelyn Cline 'Doesn't Want Anything Serious' With Pete Davidson Amid Romance Rumors
Related Posts
Sexyy Red Says She's 'Secure' After Fatal Shooting Near Her Music Video Set in Florida

Sexyy Red Says She's 'Secure' After Fatal Shooting Near Her Music Video Set in Florida

Sexyy Red Denies Feeling 'Bored' in Viral Pic From 2023 MTV VMAs, Admits She Was Just Hungry

Sexyy Red Denies Feeling 'Bored' in Viral Pic From 2023 MTV VMAs, Admits She Was Just Hungry

Sexyy Red Changes Her Mind About Young Thug Comparison

Sexyy Red Changes Her Mind About Young Thug Comparison

Sexyy Red Blames Car Accident for Her Leaked Sex Tape

Sexyy Red Blames Car Accident for Her Leaked Sex Tape

Latest News
Sexyy Red's Mystery Man Exposes His Identity
  • Sep 28, 2023

Sexyy Red's Mystery Man Exposes His Identity

Tiffani Thiessen's Daughter Bored With Mom's TV Show 'Saved by the Bell'
  • Sep 28, 2023

Tiffani Thiessen's Daughter Bored With Mom's TV Show 'Saved by the Bell'

Lil Wayne Celebrates 41st Birthday by Revealing Tracklist of 'Tha Fix Before Tha VI' Album
  • Sep 28, 2023

Lil Wayne Celebrates 41st Birthday by Revealing Tracklist of 'Tha Fix Before Tha VI' Album

Sharon Osbourne's Pulse Dropped and She Became Unresponsive on Set of Paranormal Show
  • Sep 28, 2023

Sharon Osbourne's Pulse Dropped and She Became Unresponsive on Set of Paranormal Show

Kevin Costner's Ex-Wife 'Regrets' Divorce Losing Child Support Battle
  • Sep 28, 2023

Kevin Costner's Ex-Wife 'Regrets' Divorce Losing Child Support Battle

Sum 41 Debut New Song 'Landmines' After Frontman Deryck Whibley's Health Scare
  • Sep 28, 2023

Sum 41 Debut New Song 'Landmines' After Frontman Deryck Whibley's Health Scare

Most Read
Taylor Swift Hides With Umbrellas as She Leaves Kansas City After Spending Time With Travis Kelce
Celebrity

Taylor Swift Hides With Umbrellas as She Leaves Kansas City After Spending Time With Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Accused of Faking Romance for 'Publicity Stunt' by Sara Haines

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Accused of Faking Romance for 'Publicity Stunt' by Sara Haines

Julia Fox Claims She and Ex Kanye West Never Had Intercourse

Julia Fox Claims She and Ex Kanye West Never Had Intercourse

Hailey Bieber Scolded by Restaurant Employee for Parking in Handicap Spot in Paris

Hailey Bieber Scolded by Restaurant Employee for Parking in Handicap Spot in Paris

Finesse2Tymes Is Expecting a Child With Each of His Two Girlfriends

Finesse2Tymes Is Expecting a Child With Each of His Two Girlfriends

Jamie Foxx's Alleged Intent on Marrying Alyce Huckstepp 'Freaking' His Friends Out

Jamie Foxx's Alleged Intent on Marrying Alyce Huckstepp 'Freaking' His Friends Out

Chloe Bailey Accused of Violating Girl Code After Naming Michael B. Jordan Her 'Celebrity Crush'

Chloe Bailey Accused of Violating Girl Code After Naming Michael B. Jordan Her 'Celebrity Crush'

Travis Kelce's Ex Maya Accused of Clout Chasing for Warning Taylor Swift That He's a 'Cheater'

Travis Kelce's Ex Maya Accused of Clout Chasing for Warning Taylor Swift That He's a 'Cheater'

Britney Spears Sports Bandage and Apparent Cut After Dancing With Knives

Britney Spears Sports Bandage and Apparent Cut After Dancing With Knives