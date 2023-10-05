 

Shocking Bodycam Footage Shows Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Childish War

During one of the estranged couple's intense arguments, cops were called to their house as Kroy barricaded himself in bedroom and refused to hand over Kim's personal belongings.

  • Oct 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - New footage has shown how messy the relationship between Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann currently is. Both the reality TV star and her estranged husband displayed childish behaviors during one of their heated arguments amid their ugly divorce.

In audio obtained by TMZ on Wednesday, October 4, Kim called 911 in late August to report that her estranged husband had locked himself inside their master bedroom and would not allow her to retrieve her belongings. "I don't want anything to do with you. I want to get into my room, sir," the reality TV star can be heard telling Kroy while on the phone with a dispatcher.

The 45-year-old claimed that the former NFL star "threatened" her and "had been physical before," so that is why she wanted to involve the authorities.

Once police arrived at their Georgia mansion, officers can be seen warning Kim in bodycam footage to "not exacerbate the issue" if they are able to get Kroy to open the bedroom door. "I just want to sleep in my bed," so the "Don't Be Tardy..." alum, who appears makeup-free with her hair tied up in a bun and wearing a casual black outfit, responded.

One of the officers then suggested that they should "come up with some type of compromise." A cop later spoke to Kroy from outside the bedroom, "Sir, if you continue down this road, it's not going to go well." He added, "You are now making me feel very uncomfortable and unsafe."

"I didn't do anything to you," the former Atlanta Falcons player insisted and claimed that his "safety [is] in jeopardy," suggesting that he's fearful that Kim would become combative once they left. The officer assured him that Kim had agreed she would only need to get her personal belongings and sleep somewhere else, telling Kroy he could close the door once the officers left.

Kroy eventually handed out Kim's things, including a comforter, phone charger, medications and a $1000 beauty cream. The officer told Kroy they appreciated his cooperation before they left.

As reported before, Kim and Kroy first filed for divorce from each other in May, but later decided to give their marriage a second chance in July. However, their reconciliation was short-lived as Kroy filed for divorce for a second time in late August.

Recently, Kim requested to have their divorce dismissed, claiming that they still have a lot of sex. However, Kroy is not interested in staying together with her despite their steamy nights. The 38-year-old hunk stated that "the fact that he engaged in sexual relations with [Kim] does not indicate a desire to reconcile."

