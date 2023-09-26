Keke Palmer Refuses to Clarify Relationship Status With Darius Jackson After Concert Date

Instagram Celebrity

A few weeks after putting on a loved-up display with her baby daddy, the former 'Scream Queens' star insists on keeping her current relationship status under tight wraps.

AceShowbiz - Keke Palmer wants to keep her relationship status with Darius Jackson to herself. A few weeks after going for a concert date with her baby daddy following their public drama, the former "True Jackson VP" star refused to clarify whether or not she is still together romantically with the fitness instructor.

The 30-year-old actress played coy about her current relationship status when she made an appearance on "Today With Hoda & Jenna" show on Monday morning, September 25. During the chat, co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager brought up the topic about her recent date night with Darius after their feud. In response, the actress joked, "Not y'all trying to get into it! They trying it on the 'Today' show."

Jenna then told Keke, "We want to know if you're happy." Keke went on to assure by saying, "Yes, life is good. I have nothing but gratitude, honestly. Seriously." When Hoda asked if Keke was referring to her "relationship," the latter pointed out, "I'm not trying to be specific!" Seemingly curious, Jenna questioned, "Well, are y'all together?" In return, Keke declared, "I'm going to take a page out of my girl [Beyonce Knowles]'s book, 'Mind y'all's business.' "

Elsewhere in the interview, the "Nope" actress expressed that she feels "sexier than ever" after welcoming her first child, whom she shares with Darius, in February. "I feel so empowered," she shared. "Your body has done something insane, you birth a body. So any insecurities or self-consciousness I had before really did wither away because, like, honey, I did something incredible."

Keke fueled reconciliation speculation with Darius a few weeks after the two went for a date night. On September 4, Keke and Darius attended Beyonce' "Renaissance" concert in Los Angeles. During the show, they put on a loved-up display, prompting the public to think that they remained strong despite their previous public drama.

A few months prior, Darius mom-shamed Keke on his X, formerly known as Twitter, account. "It's the outfit tho.. you a mom," he tweeted in July, replying to footage featuring Keke's interaction with Usher on stage at one of his Las Vegas residency shows. In the clip, she showed off her cleavage in a black see-through dress that came with a plunging neckline and a black thong bodysuit.

