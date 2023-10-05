 

Julia Ormond Accuses Harvey Weinstein of Sexual Battery in Lawsuit

Julia Ormond Accuses Harvey Weinstein of Sexual Battery in Lawsuit
Cover Images/Sara De Boer
Celebrity

The 58-year-old actress claims in the lawsuit that the 71-year-old producer, who is behind bars serving a 23-year sentence for rape, sexually assaulted her following a business dinner in 1995.

  • Oct 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Actress Julia Ormond is suing Harvey Weinstein for sexual battery. The "Legends of the Fall" star filed a lawsuit against the disgraced Hollywood producer on Wednesday, October 4, alleging he sexually assaulted her following a business dinner in 1995.

The 58-year-old actress claims in the lawsuit 71-year-old Weinstein, who has been accused by more than 100 women of sexual abuse and is behind bars serving a 23-year sentence for raping an aspiring actress and sexually abusing a TV and film production assistant, told her he would only discuss a project "back at the apartment Miramax had provided for Ormond as part of their first-look deal with her."

Ormond said she agreed to have Weinstein come to her apartment where he allegedly "stripped naked and forced her to perform oral sex on him." After the alleged incident, the "Sabrina" actress said in her suit she informed her agents Kevin Huvane, 64, and Bryan Lourd, 62, about what apparently occurred. However, Ormond said they advised her against speaking out and did not protect her afterward.

  Editors' Pick

She is also suing Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for negligence and breach of fiduciary duty as well as Miramax and the Walt Disney Company for negligent supervision and retention. Kevin and Bryan, who are co-chairmen of CAA, are not named as defendants in the lawsuit but are named throughout Ormond's filing as her representatives during the time she was allegedly targeted by Weinstein. The lawsuit claims the "men at CAA who represented Ormond knew about Weinstein."

It added, "So too did Weinstein's employers at Miramax and Disney. Brazenly, none of these prominent companies warned Ormond that Weinstein had a history of assaulting women because he was too important, too powerful, and made them too much money."

ollowing the lawsuit filing, Ormond released a statement in which she shared that she has been living with the "painful memories" Weinstein allegedly caused her for "decades." She said, "I seek a level of personal closure by holding them accountable to acknowledge their part and the depth of its harms and hope that all of our increased understanding will lead to further protections for all of us at work."

In February, Weinstein was sentenced to another 16 years in prison after he was convicted in December 2022 on counts of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation and sexual penetration by a foreign object of an Italian model in February 2013.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Joanna Krupa and Douglas Nunes Finalize Their Divorce

Kris Jenner Reveals How She Found Out Ex Caitlyn Jenner's Gender Transition
Latest News
Kathy Griffin Spoofs Britney Spears' Knife Dance Video
  • Oct 05, 2023

Kathy Griffin Spoofs Britney Spears' Knife Dance Video

Kris Jenner Reveals How She Found Out Ex Caitlyn Jenner's Gender Transition
  • Oct 05, 2023

Kris Jenner Reveals How She Found Out Ex Caitlyn Jenner's Gender Transition

Rihanna Goes Stylish on First Public Appearance After Giving Birth to Second Child
  • Oct 05, 2023

Rihanna Goes Stylish on First Public Appearance After Giving Birth to Second Child

'SNL' Taps Pete Davidson and Bad Bunny as Hosts for New Post-Strike Episodes
  • Oct 05, 2023

'SNL' Taps Pete Davidson and Bad Bunny as Hosts for New Post-Strike Episodes

Travis Kelce Blasts NFL's Overwhelming Coverage of Taylor Swift
  • Oct 05, 2023

Travis Kelce Blasts NFL's Overwhelming Coverage of Taylor Swift

Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale's Relationship Status Revealed After Third Child's Arrival
  • Oct 05, 2023

Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale's Relationship Status Revealed After Third Child's Arrival

Most Read
Tiffany Haddish Called Out for Her 'Cringe' Behavior at Jay-Z's Charity Event
Celebrity

Tiffany Haddish Called Out for Her 'Cringe' Behavior at Jay-Z's Charity Event

Woman Claims to Be Pregnant With Antonio Brown's Baby, Leaks Explicit DMs

Woman Claims to Be Pregnant With Antonio Brown's Baby, Leaks Explicit DMs

Kanye West Claims Kim Kardashian Tended to Focus on His 'Negative' Side and Often Called Him 'Crazy'

Kanye West Claims Kim Kardashian Tended to Focus on His 'Negative' Side and Often Called Him 'Crazy'

Beyonce Hides During Jay-Z's Casino Charity Event for This Reason

Beyonce Hides During Jay-Z's Casino Charity Event for This Reason

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Officially Granted Permission to Change Son's Name

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Officially Granted Permission to Change Son's Name

Tamar Braxton 'Hurt' and 'Surprised' by Jeremy Robinson Split

Tamar Braxton 'Hurt' and 'Surprised' by Jeremy Robinson Split

'RHUGH' Star Brandi Glanville Collapsed and Rushed to Hospital Due to 'Stress' of Bad Edit

'RHUGH' Star Brandi Glanville Collapsed and Rushed to Hospital Due to 'Stress' of Bad Edit

Kylie Jenner and Boyfriend Timothee Chalamet Spotted Wearing Matching Jewelry

Kylie Jenner and Boyfriend Timothee Chalamet Spotted Wearing Matching Jewelry

Jennifer Lopez Vows to 'Fully Embrace' Her Body Despite Insecurities After Having Twins

Jennifer Lopez Vows to 'Fully Embrace' Her Body Despite Insecurities After Having Twins