 

Doja Cat Unbothered That Billie Eilish Ignores Her Text Message

Doja Cat Unbothered That Billie Eilish Ignores Her Text Message
Instagram
Celebrity

Responding to a video in which the 'What Was I Made For?' singer admits that she doesn't respond to people's text messages, the 'Paint the Town Red' raptress reveals that the younger star ignores her text.

  • Oct 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Doja Cat does not have hard feelings toward Billie Eilish although the latter has not responded to the former's text message. The 27-year-old raptress has revealed that the younger star ignored her text, but it didn't seem to bother her.

The "Paint the Town Red" songstress shared her story about Billie when responding to a video in which the 21-year-old singer/songwriter admitted that she doesn't respond to people's text messages even though she loves them. Claiming that she's one of those who got ghosted by Billie, Doja wrote in the comment, "She don't respond to me but I still love fo eva."

In the said video, Billie said, "I will not answer a Facetime." She added with a laugh, "I don't know," before admitting that no one but her was to blame for it. "Due I'm weird about this stuff. I'm like ... I just... You can't take it personally," she reminded those who attempt to text her.

  Editors' Pick

The "Ocean Eyes" hitmaker went on clarifying, "and I see these... I've see TikToks where it's like, 'if somebody doesn't respond to your text just accept that they don't like you.' And I'm like, 'Noo! It's not true. It's just me.' Oh my God I just have issues."

She then shared advice to those who try to reach out to her. "The way to do it is call me on the phone, right in the right time," she said, jokingly adding, "Be psychic and be aware that it's the right time. Right?"

Doja clearly still loves Billie after the latter ignored her text message as she recently gave a shout-out to the "What Was I Made For?" songtress on her new song. On "Ouchies" which is lifted off her latest album "Scarlet", the "Kiss Me More" femcee rapped, "A hunnid billies, I'm the G.O.A.T, no Eilish."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kim Kardashian Catches Heat After Posting Pics From Kourtney's Baby Shower

Joey Fatone in a 'Better Place' With Justin Timberlake Despite Being Blindsided by His Solo Career
Related Posts
Doja Cat's 'Scarlet' Fails to Dethrone Rod Wave's 'Nostalgia' on Billboard 200

Doja Cat's 'Scarlet' Fails to Dethrone Rod Wave's 'Nostalgia' on Billboard 200

Doja Cat Earns Mixed Responses for Calling Kardashian Family 'Plastic' on New Song

Doja Cat Earns Mixed Responses for Calling Kardashian Family 'Plastic' on New Song

Doja Cat Slams Critics Who Call Her a Devil Worshipper

Doja Cat Slams Critics Who Call Her a Devil Worshipper

Doja Cat Finally Releases New Album 'Scarlet', Treats Fans to Bizarre Music Video for 'Agora Hills'

Doja Cat Finally Releases New Album 'Scarlet', Treats Fans to Bizarre Music Video for 'Agora Hills'

Latest News
Doja Cat Unbothered That Billie Eilish Ignores Her Text Message
  • Oct 04, 2023

Doja Cat Unbothered That Billie Eilish Ignores Her Text Message

Bruce Willis' Wife Grateful for Helpful Discovery After His Dementia Diagnosis
  • Oct 04, 2023

Bruce Willis' Wife Grateful for Helpful Discovery After His Dementia Diagnosis

Kim Kardashian Catches Heat After Posting Pics From Kourtney's Baby Shower
  • Oct 04, 2023

Kim Kardashian Catches Heat After Posting Pics From Kourtney's Baby Shower

Jungkook Insists His Only Girlfriend Is His Fans
  • Oct 04, 2023

Jungkook Insists His Only Girlfriend Is His Fans

SZA Makes Rare Comments on Her 'Childish' Past Romance With Drake
  • Oct 04, 2023

SZA Makes Rare Comments on Her 'Childish' Past Romance With Drake

Joey Fatone in a 'Better Place' With Justin Timberlake Despite Being Blindsided by His Solo Career
  • Oct 04, 2023

Joey Fatone in a 'Better Place' With Justin Timberlake Despite Being Blindsided by His Solo Career

Most Read
Katie Price Stills Invites Her Ex to See Their Autistic Son Every Year Despite Repeated Rejections
Celebrity

Katie Price Stills Invites Her Ex to See Their Autistic Son Every Year Despite Repeated Rejections

Pete Davidson's Rumored GF Madelyn Cline Locks Lips With Dove Cameron at Paris Fashion Week

Pete Davidson's Rumored GF Madelyn Cline Locks Lips With Dove Cameron at Paris Fashion Week

Tiffany Haddish Called Out for Her 'Cringe' Behavior at Jay-Z's Charity Event

Tiffany Haddish Called Out for Her 'Cringe' Behavior at Jay-Z's Charity Event

NBA Star Jimmy Butler Breaks Silence on Romance Rumors With Shakira

NBA Star Jimmy Butler Breaks Silence on Romance Rumors With Shakira

Distraught-Looking Kyle Richards Comforted by Pals on Hike After Mauricio Umansky Confirmed Split

Distraught-Looking Kyle Richards Comforted by Pals on Hike After Mauricio Umansky Confirmed Split

Woman Claims to Be Pregnant With Antonio Brown's Baby, Leaks Explicit DMs

Woman Claims to Be Pregnant With Antonio Brown's Baby, Leaks Explicit DMs

Beyonce Hides During Jay-Z's Casino Charity Event for This Reason

Beyonce Hides During Jay-Z's Casino Charity Event for This Reason

Kanye West Claims Kim Kardashian Tended to Focus on His 'Negative' Side and Often Called Him 'Crazy'

Kanye West Claims Kim Kardashian Tended to Focus on His 'Negative' Side and Often Called Him 'Crazy'

Chrisean Rock 'Happy' Lil Baby Finally Clears the Air Amid Her Drama With Blueface

Chrisean Rock 'Happy' Lil Baby Finally Clears the Air Amid Her Drama With Blueface