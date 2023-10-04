Doja Cat Unbothered That Billie Eilish Ignores Her Text Message

Instagram Celebrity

Responding to a video in which the 'What Was I Made For?' singer admits that she doesn't respond to people's text messages, the 'Paint the Town Red' raptress reveals that the younger star ignores her text.

Oct 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Doja Cat does not have hard feelings toward Billie Eilish although the latter has not responded to the former's text message. The 27-year-old raptress has revealed that the younger star ignored her text, but it didn't seem to bother her.

The "Paint the Town Red" songstress shared her story about Billie when responding to a video in which the 21-year-old singer/songwriter admitted that she doesn't respond to people's text messages even though she loves them. Claiming that she's one of those who got ghosted by Billie, Doja wrote in the comment, "She don't respond to me but I still love fo eva."

In the said video, Billie said, "I will not answer a Facetime." She added with a laugh, "I don't know," before admitting that no one but her was to blame for it. "Due I'm weird about this stuff. I'm like ... I just... You can't take it personally," she reminded those who attempt to text her.

The "Ocean Eyes" hitmaker went on clarifying, "and I see these... I've see TikToks where it's like, 'if somebody doesn't respond to your text just accept that they don't like you.' And I'm like, 'Noo! It's not true. It's just me.' Oh my God I just have issues."

She then shared advice to those who try to reach out to her. "The way to do it is call me on the phone, right in the right time," she said, jokingly adding, "Be psychic and be aware that it's the right time. Right?"

Doja clearly still loves Billie after the latter ignored her text message as she recently gave a shout-out to the "What Was I Made For?" songtress on her new song. On "Ouchies" which is lifted off her latest album "Scarlet", the "Kiss Me More" femcee rapped, "A hunnid billies, I'm the G.O.A.T, no Eilish."

You can share this post!