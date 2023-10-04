 

Joey Fatone in a 'Better Place' With Justin Timberlake Despite Being Blindsided by His Solo Career

Joey Fatone in a 'Better Place' With Justin Timberlake Despite Being Blindsided by His Solo Career
Instagram
Celebrity

In a new interview, the 46-year-old singer also divulges that fans should pump the breaks when it comes to NSYNC's new music despite their headline-making reunion at the 2023 MTV VMAs.

  • Oct 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Joey Fatone was reflecting on his relationship with his NSYNC bandmates in a recent interview. When it comes to Justin Timberlake, Joey noted that they are in a "better place" now although he was "blindsided" by the "Mirror" crooner's solo debut.

"I was not blindsided by the breakup; I was more blindsided as far as him coming out with music and not knowing that he was going to go and do an actual album/tour thing," the 46-year-old told Yahoo Entertainment. "It was more of, 'Hey, I'm going to do some music, and then we'll get back together.' "

"That's what that was. And it wasn't him - it was the record company. If it was him, then I'd understand it. When you're younger, you think it's that person," he added. "But then you look at the whole bigger scheme of things, and you go, 'Oh, that's why I wasn't there for that.' That's the business. OK, I get it."

  Editors' Pick

Joey went on to note, "We thought he was just going to go out and just come back after the [Justified] tour." He then detailed, "I was like, OK. But then when he went on tour and then things started going, I was like, 'All right, I'll go do Broadway.' That's when I did Broadway. I started doing Dancing with the Stars. I started hosting TV shows and doing my own thing, and that was what led me."

The singer later made it clear that he, Justin, JC Chasez, Lance Bass and Chris Kirkpatrick are now in a "better place." "I'm always in a better place. I don't know about [my bandmates]; I can't speak for them. But I'll speak for myself," he said.

Despite NSYNC's headline-making reunion at the 2023 MTV VMAs in September, Joey divulged that fans should pump the breaks when it comes to new music. "That takes time," he explained. "If you're doing a whole album, you’ve got about 13 or 14 songs, then you want to do about probably 30 or 40, because you don't know which ones you really want to pick. And now you've got five other guys that got to figure out what’s going on. That's just the music itself - then you got to figure out a tour."

However, Joey doesn't rule anything out just yet. "You never know. I can actually say, ‘You know what? That's a possibility - '25, that's a possibility.' But, there's four other guys I have to talk to about that."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson Divorce Due to Demanding Work Schedules

Selena Gomez Insists She Didn't Intentionally Unfollow Dua Lipa on Instagram
Related Posts
Joey Fatone Recalls Being 'Friend Zoned' by Pink: 'I Guess I Wasn't Her Type'

Joey Fatone Recalls Being 'Friend Zoned' by Pink: 'I Guess I Wasn't Her Type'

NSYNC Members Rock Bret Michaels' Winterfest Concert With Surprise Performance

NSYNC Members Rock Bret Michaels' Winterfest Concert With Surprise Performance

Joey Fatone Heading for Divorce From Wife of Nearly 15 Years

Joey Fatone Heading for Divorce From Wife of Nearly 15 Years

Joey Fatone Shows Off New Rabbit Tattoo Inspired by 'The Masked Singer' Costume

Joey Fatone Shows Off New Rabbit Tattoo Inspired by 'The Masked Singer' Costume

Latest News
Jungkook Insists His Only Girlfriend Is His Fans
  • Oct 04, 2023

Jungkook Insists His Only Girlfriend Is His Fans

SZA Makes Rare Comments on Her 'Childish' Past Romance With Drake
  • Oct 04, 2023

SZA Makes Rare Comments on Her 'Childish' Past Romance With Drake

Joey Fatone in a 'Better Place' With Justin Timberlake Despite Being Blindsided by His Solo Career
  • Oct 04, 2023

Joey Fatone in a 'Better Place' With Justin Timberlake Despite Being Blindsided by His Solo Career

Paul Young Engaged to Lorna Young 5 Years After Wife Grady Died of Cancer
  • Oct 04, 2023

Paul Young Engaged to Lorna Young 5 Years After Wife Grady Died of Cancer

Krayzie Bone Shares Pic From Hospital Bed After Fighting for His Life for '9 Days Straight'
  • Oct 04, 2023

Krayzie Bone Shares Pic From Hospital Bed After Fighting for His Life for '9 Days Straight'

Selena Gomez Blames Justin Bieber Split for Her Social Media Blackout
  • Oct 04, 2023

Selena Gomez Blames Justin Bieber Split for Her Social Media Blackout

Most Read
Katie Price Stills Invites Her Ex to See Their Autistic Son Every Year Despite Repeated Rejections
Celebrity

Katie Price Stills Invites Her Ex to See Their Autistic Son Every Year Despite Repeated Rejections

Pete Davidson's Rumored GF Madelyn Cline Locks Lips With Dove Cameron at Paris Fashion Week

Pete Davidson's Rumored GF Madelyn Cline Locks Lips With Dove Cameron at Paris Fashion Week

Tiffany Haddish Called Out for Her 'Cringe' Behavior at Jay-Z's Charity Event

Tiffany Haddish Called Out for Her 'Cringe' Behavior at Jay-Z's Charity Event

Patrick Stewart Horrified to Discover He's Shrinking With Age

Patrick Stewart Horrified to Discover He's Shrinking With Age

NBA Star Jimmy Butler Breaks Silence on Romance Rumors With Shakira

NBA Star Jimmy Butler Breaks Silence on Romance Rumors With Shakira

Distraught-Looking Kyle Richards Comforted by Pals on Hike After Mauricio Umansky Confirmed Split

Distraught-Looking Kyle Richards Comforted by Pals on Hike After Mauricio Umansky Confirmed Split

Woman Claims to Be Pregnant With Antonio Brown's Baby, Leaks Explicit DMs

Woman Claims to Be Pregnant With Antonio Brown's Baby, Leaks Explicit DMs

Beyonce Hides During Jay-Z's Casino Charity Event for This Reason

Beyonce Hides During Jay-Z's Casino Charity Event for This Reason

Chrisean Rock 'Happy' Lil Baby Finally Clears the Air Amid Her Drama With Blueface

Chrisean Rock 'Happy' Lil Baby Finally Clears the Air Amid Her Drama With Blueface