Joey Fatone in a 'Better Place' With Justin Timberlake Despite Being Blindsided by His Solo Career

In a new interview, the 46-year-old singer also divulges that fans should pump the breaks when it comes to NSYNC's new music despite their headline-making reunion at the 2023 MTV VMAs.

Oct 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Joey Fatone was reflecting on his relationship with his NSYNC bandmates in a recent interview. When it comes to Justin Timberlake, Joey noted that they are in a "better place" now although he was "blindsided" by the "Mirror" crooner's solo debut.

"I was not blindsided by the breakup; I was more blindsided as far as him coming out with music and not knowing that he was going to go and do an actual album/tour thing," the 46-year-old told Yahoo Entertainment. "It was more of, 'Hey, I'm going to do some music, and then we'll get back together.' "

"That's what that was. And it wasn't him - it was the record company. If it was him, then I'd understand it. When you're younger, you think it's that person," he added. "But then you look at the whole bigger scheme of things, and you go, 'Oh, that's why I wasn't there for that.' That's the business. OK, I get it."

Joey went on to note, "We thought he was just going to go out and just come back after the [Justified] tour." He then detailed, "I was like, OK. But then when he went on tour and then things started going, I was like, 'All right, I'll go do Broadway.' That's when I did Broadway. I started doing Dancing with the Stars. I started hosting TV shows and doing my own thing, and that was what led me."

The singer later made it clear that he, Justin, JC Chasez, Lance Bass and Chris Kirkpatrick are now in a "better place." "I'm always in a better place. I don't know about [my bandmates]; I can't speak for them. But I'll speak for myself," he said.

Despite NSYNC's headline-making reunion at the 2023 MTV VMAs in September, Joey divulged that fans should pump the breaks when it comes to new music. "That takes time," he explained. "If you're doing a whole album, you’ve got about 13 or 14 songs, then you want to do about probably 30 or 40, because you don't know which ones you really want to pick. And now you've got five other guys that got to figure out what’s going on. That's just the music itself - then you got to figure out a tour."

However, Joey doesn't rule anything out just yet. "You never know. I can actually say, ‘You know what? That's a possibility - '25, that's a possibility.' But, there's four other guys I have to talk to about that."

