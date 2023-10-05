 

Sexyy Red Shows Love for Donald Trump, Wants Him Back to Office

Sexyy Red Shows Love for Donald Trump, Wants Him Back to Office
During her appearance on Theo Von's 'This Past Weekend' podcast, the 'Pound Town' raptress publicly shows support to the former president of the United States.

  • Oct 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sexyy Red didn't hesitate to make her political beliefs known. During her appearance on Theo Von's "This Past Weekend" podcast, the "Pound Town" raptress publicly showed support to former POTUS Donald Trump.

"I like Trump. Yeah, they support him in the hood," the "SkeeYee" raptress said. "At first I don't think people was f**king with him. They thought he was racist, saying little s**t against women. But once he started getting black people out of jail and giving people that free money. Awe, baby, we love Trump. We need him back in office."

"We need him back, because, baby, them checks. Them stimulus checks," the St. Louis femcee further stressed. "Trump, we miss you. I love Trump."

Additionally, Red said that she liked Trump's personality. "He funny to me. I used to be watching him talking to people. He used to be calling people fat. He just bold. He funny. We need people like him," she divulged.

Internet users immediately shared their two cents on Red's confession. "how did she manage to already ruin her career nooo," one wrote in an Instagram comment. "Wtf is she talking about lmfao," another said in disbelief.

However, some others echoed Red's sentiment. "We all do !!! We love our country safe , prosperous and NO WARS," one said. Another Trump supporter commented, "we all want and need him back, if y'all don't know that by now - ur clearly a 15 year old who doesn't pay their own taxes, mortgage, or have any part of the economy to know."

Red isn't the only rapper who is among Trump's supporters. Kodak Black is known for being an avid fan of the TV personality-turned-politician after he gave the rapper a presidential pardon before leaving office in 2020.

