Kim Kardashian Catches Heat After Posting Pics From Kourtney's Baby Shower

Oct 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian's feud with her sister Kourtney Kardashian greatly affected the former. The SKIMS founder fell victim to the wrath of Kourtney's fans who weren't impressed by Kim's social media post from Kourtney's recent baby shower.

In the Sunday, October 1 Instagram post, Kim shared a slew of pictures from the Disneyland-themed party. One of the pictures saw the mom of four posing with her daughter North as they sported similar outfits but in different colors. The mom and daughter duo pouted their lips to the camera as Kim held a big Mickey Mouse balloon.

Another snap saw the two taking a picture with Kris Jenner. Kim also included a photo of Kourtney and her husband Travis Barker locking lips. In the caption, the KKW Beauty founder wrote, "Baby Barker is coming," alongside a white heart emoji.

While Kim seemingly only wanted to celebrate her sister's pregnancy, some Internet users appeared to think that she had another motive. "Baby barker where? All we see is you," one person wrote.

"So, you purposely didn't put a picture of the person having the baby (kourtney) in a photo with you [two] together," another questioned. "So Kim to make the post about baby Barker about her outfit," someone else said. One other noted, "I want to think things like this is why Kourtney hates Kim. Another event Kim made about herself. Somewhere, Kourtney is cursing her out."

While Kim's post didn't sit well with Kourtney's fans, the Poosh founder thanked Kim for the support. "Thank you sisters and mom for the best social distanced baby shower of my dreams [sic]," Kourtney wrote in a comment, referring to Travis' COVID-19 diagnosis.

The backlash came after the sisters had a tense phone call in season 4 premiere of "The Kardashians". In the episode, Kim said that Kourtney was "a different person" following her marriage to Travis. "We all talk about it," the ex-wife of Kanye West said. "All of your friends call us complaining, whether you think they're the ones going to you, they're all coming to us on the side. We're all confused, and we're on a group chat that's actually labeled 'Not Kourtney.' "

Kim also added, "Your kids have even come to me with problems that they have, and they're concerned." Kourtney interjected as she said through tears, "Is that helpful? You're, like, adding it into a fight to have a side. It's you and my friends and my kids and everyone against me. It's like you're just a f**king witch and I hate you."

