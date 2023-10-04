 

Kim Kardashian Catches Heat After Posting Pics From Kourtney's Baby Shower

Kim Kardashian Catches Heat After Posting Pics From Kourtney's Baby Shower
Cover Images/Sara De Boer
Celebrity

The SKIMS founder falls victim to the wrath of the Lemme creator's fans who aren't impressed by Kim's social media post from Kourtney's recent Disneyland-themed baby shower.

  • Oct 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian's feud with her sister Kourtney Kardashian greatly affected the former. The SKIMS founder fell victim to the wrath of Kourtney's fans who weren't impressed by Kim's social media post from Kourtney's recent baby shower.

In the Sunday, October 1 Instagram post, Kim shared a slew of pictures from the Disneyland-themed party. One of the pictures saw the mom of four posing with her daughter North as they sported similar outfits but in different colors. The mom and daughter duo pouted their lips to the camera as Kim held a big Mickey Mouse balloon.

Another snap saw the two taking a picture with Kris Jenner. Kim also included a photo of Kourtney and her husband Travis Barker locking lips. In the caption, the KKW Beauty founder wrote, "Baby Barker is coming," alongside a white heart emoji.

  Editors' Pick

While Kim seemingly only wanted to celebrate her sister's pregnancy, some Internet users appeared to think that she had another motive. "Baby barker where? All we see is you," one person wrote.

"So, you purposely didn't put a picture of the person having the baby (kourtney) in a photo with you [two] together," another questioned. "So Kim to make the post about baby Barker about her outfit," someone else said. One other noted, "I want to think things like this is why Kourtney hates Kim. Another event Kim made about herself. Somewhere, Kourtney is cursing her out."

While Kim's post didn't sit well with Kourtney's fans, the Poosh founder thanked Kim for the support. "Thank you sisters and mom for the best social distanced baby shower of my dreams [sic]," Kourtney wrote in a comment, referring to Travis' COVID-19 diagnosis.

The backlash came after the sisters had a tense phone call in season 4 premiere of "The Kardashians". In the episode, Kim said that Kourtney was "a different person" following her marriage to Travis. "We all talk about it," the ex-wife of Kanye West said. "All of your friends call us complaining, whether you think they're the ones going to you, they're all coming to us on the side. We're all confused, and we're on a group chat that's actually labeled 'Not Kourtney.' "

Kim also added, "Your kids have even come to me with problems that they have, and they're concerned." Kourtney interjected as she said through tears, "Is that helpful? You're, like, adding it into a fight to have a side. It's you and my friends and my kids and everyone against me. It's like you're just a f**king witch and I hate you."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson Divorce Due to Demanding Work Schedules

Doja Cat Unbothered That Billie Eilish Ignores Her Text Message
Related Posts
Kim Kardashian Angers Anna Wintour at Victoria Beckham's PFW Show

Kim Kardashian Angers Anna Wintour at Victoria Beckham's PFW Show

Kim Kardashian Faces Backlash for Modeling Balenciaga Dress Following BDSM Controversy

Kim Kardashian Faces Backlash for Modeling Balenciaga Dress Following BDSM Controversy

Kim Kardashian Appears to Be Snubbed by Anna Wintour at Victoria Beckham's PFW Show

Kim Kardashian Appears to Be Snubbed by Anna Wintour at Victoria Beckham's PFW Show

Kim Kardashian Hilariously Wipes Out on Wakeboard While Promoting Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila

Kim Kardashian Hilariously Wipes Out on Wakeboard While Promoting Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila

Latest News
Doja Cat Unbothered That Billie Eilish Ignores Her Text Message
  • Oct 04, 2023

Doja Cat Unbothered That Billie Eilish Ignores Her Text Message

Bruce Willis' Wife Grateful for Helpful Discovery After His Dementia Diagnosis
  • Oct 04, 2023

Bruce Willis' Wife Grateful for Helpful Discovery After His Dementia Diagnosis

Kim Kardashian Catches Heat After Posting Pics From Kourtney's Baby Shower
  • Oct 04, 2023

Kim Kardashian Catches Heat After Posting Pics From Kourtney's Baby Shower

Jungkook Insists His Only Girlfriend Is His Fans
  • Oct 04, 2023

Jungkook Insists His Only Girlfriend Is His Fans

SZA Makes Rare Comments on Her 'Childish' Past Romance With Drake
  • Oct 04, 2023

SZA Makes Rare Comments on Her 'Childish' Past Romance With Drake

Joey Fatone in a 'Better Place' With Justin Timberlake Despite Being Blindsided by His Solo Career
  • Oct 04, 2023

Joey Fatone in a 'Better Place' With Justin Timberlake Despite Being Blindsided by His Solo Career

Most Read
Katie Price Stills Invites Her Ex to See Their Autistic Son Every Year Despite Repeated Rejections
Celebrity

Katie Price Stills Invites Her Ex to See Their Autistic Son Every Year Despite Repeated Rejections

Pete Davidson's Rumored GF Madelyn Cline Locks Lips With Dove Cameron at Paris Fashion Week

Pete Davidson's Rumored GF Madelyn Cline Locks Lips With Dove Cameron at Paris Fashion Week

Tiffany Haddish Called Out for Her 'Cringe' Behavior at Jay-Z's Charity Event

Tiffany Haddish Called Out for Her 'Cringe' Behavior at Jay-Z's Charity Event

NBA Star Jimmy Butler Breaks Silence on Romance Rumors With Shakira

NBA Star Jimmy Butler Breaks Silence on Romance Rumors With Shakira

Distraught-Looking Kyle Richards Comforted by Pals on Hike After Mauricio Umansky Confirmed Split

Distraught-Looking Kyle Richards Comforted by Pals on Hike After Mauricio Umansky Confirmed Split

Woman Claims to Be Pregnant With Antonio Brown's Baby, Leaks Explicit DMs

Woman Claims to Be Pregnant With Antonio Brown's Baby, Leaks Explicit DMs

Beyonce Hides During Jay-Z's Casino Charity Event for This Reason

Beyonce Hides During Jay-Z's Casino Charity Event for This Reason

Kanye West Claims Kim Kardashian Tended to Focus on His 'Negative' Side and Often Called Him 'Crazy'

Kanye West Claims Kim Kardashian Tended to Focus on His 'Negative' Side and Often Called Him 'Crazy'

Chrisean Rock 'Happy' Lil Baby Finally Clears the Air Amid Her Drama With Blueface

Chrisean Rock 'Happy' Lil Baby Finally Clears the Air Amid Her Drama With Blueface