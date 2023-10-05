Stevie Nicks Praises Fleetwood Mac-Inspired Series 'Daisy Jones and The Six'

Cover Images/Media Punch/INSTARimages TV

Discussing the TV show, which is partially inspired by the success of his band, the 75-year-old musician claims that 'it was so real and it was really so right on.'

Oct 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Stevie Nicks is a huge fan of "Daisy Jones & The Six". Stevie has admitted to being a big fan of the hit show, which was partially inspired by the success of Fleetwood Mac.

Discussing what she enjoyed about the show, Stevie told Vulture, "It was the kind of snappy sarcasm between Daisy and Billy, who in my mind was like me and Lindsey [Buckingham]. It was the back-and-forth between the two of them. It was so good. It was so real and it was really so right on."

The 75-year-old musician admitted that the show triggered lots of fond memories for her. The veteran singer believes that the mini-series really "got" Fleetwood Mac's success and the band's longevity.

Stevie, who dated Lindsey between 1969 and 1976, said, "When two people capture the essence of something that reminds you of your life, it’s not like you go, 'They look just like us or They dress just like us'. It’s something else. It's a certain feeling that they got when they would look at each other after being in an argument and then they’d start to sing. It would blow your mind. I would be watching and be like, 'Well, there you go. That’s exactly why we did it'. That's exactly why Fleetwood Mac stayed together for 50 years. It was all for the music. It was all just to keep the music going, and the show got it."

Stevie has also praised the performances of Riley Keough and Sam Claflin. She said, "Considering that it seems like neither of them sang much before this, they did an amazing job."

You can share this post!