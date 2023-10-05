 

Stevie Nicks Praises Fleetwood Mac-Inspired Series 'Daisy Jones and The Six'

Stevie Nicks Praises Fleetwood Mac-Inspired Series 'Daisy Jones and The Six'
Cover Images/Media Punch/INSTARimages
TV

Discussing the TV show, which is partially inspired by the success of his band, the 75-year-old musician claims that 'it was so real and it was really so right on.'

  • Oct 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Stevie Nicks is a huge fan of "Daisy Jones & The Six". Stevie has admitted to being a big fan of the hit show, which was partially inspired by the success of Fleetwood Mac.

Discussing what she enjoyed about the show, Stevie told Vulture, "It was the kind of snappy sarcasm between Daisy and Billy, who in my mind was like me and Lindsey [Buckingham]. It was the back-and-forth between the two of them. It was so good. It was so real and it was really so right on."

  Editors' Pick

The 75-year-old musician admitted that the show triggered lots of fond memories for her. The veteran singer believes that the mini-series really "got" Fleetwood Mac's success and the band's longevity.

Stevie, who dated Lindsey between 1969 and 1976,  said, "When two people capture the essence of something that reminds you of your life, it’s not like you go, 'They look just like us or They dress just like us'. It’s something else. It's a certain feeling that they got when they would look at each other after being in an argument and then they’d start to sing. It would blow your mind. I would be watching and be like, 'Well, there you go. That’s exactly why we did it'. That's exactly why Fleetwood Mac stayed together for 50 years. It was all for the music. It was all just to keep the music going, and the show got it."

Stevie has also praised the performances of Riley Keough and Sam Claflin. She said, "Considering that it seems like neither of them sang much before this, they did an amazing job."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Sexyy Red Shows Love for Donald Trump, Wants Him Back to Office

Nicol Paone Gushes Over Uma Thurman's Casting for 'The Kill Room'
Related Posts
Sam Claflin Relishes Bringing His Experience as a Dad on 'Daisy Jones and the Six'

Sam Claflin Relishes Bringing His Experience as a Dad on 'Daisy Jones and the Six'

This Is Why Riley Keough Doesn't Suit Wig on 'Daisy Jones and the Six'

This Is Why Riley Keough Doesn't Suit Wig on 'Daisy Jones and the Six'

Riley Keough Lands Leading Role on 'Daisy Jones and The Six' Series

Riley Keough Lands Leading Role on 'Daisy Jones and The Six' Series

Latest News
Nicol Paone Gushes Over Uma Thurman's Casting for 'The Kill Room'
  • Oct 05, 2023

Nicol Paone Gushes Over Uma Thurman's Casting for 'The Kill Room'

Kevin Spacey 'Grateful' He's Fine After Being Rushed to Hospital Fearing Heart Attack
  • Oct 05, 2023

Kevin Spacey 'Grateful' He's Fine After Being Rushed to Hospital Fearing Heart Attack

Stevie Nicks Praises Fleetwood Mac-Inspired Series 'Daisy Jones and The Six'
  • Oct 05, 2023

Stevie Nicks Praises Fleetwood Mac-Inspired Series 'Daisy Jones and The Six'

Brian Austin Green Recalls Suffering From Stroke-Like Symptoms for Months
  • Oct 05, 2023

Brian Austin Green Recalls Suffering From Stroke-Like Symptoms for Months

Vinnie Jones Makes 'Hard Decision' to Sell House Shared With Late Wife Tanya
  • Oct 05, 2023

Vinnie Jones Makes 'Hard Decision' to Sell House Shared With Late Wife Tanya

Yung Miami Believes Diddy Will Push Her to Be Billionaire Like Oprah Winfrey
  • Oct 05, 2023

Yung Miami Believes Diddy Will Push Her to Be Billionaire Like Oprah Winfrey

Most Read
Kyle Richards Cries as Mauricio Umansky Addresses Her Affair Rumors in 1st 'RHOBH' Season 13 Trailer
TV

Kyle Richards Cries as Mauricio Umansky Addresses Her Affair Rumors in 1st 'RHOBH' Season 13 Trailer

'Loki' EP Explains Why Jonathan Majors' Arrest Doesn't Affect His Involvement on the Show

'Loki' EP Explains Why Jonathan Majors' Arrest Doesn't Affect His Involvement on the Show

'The Voice' Recap: John Legend's Lookalike, John and Niall Horan's Block Game

'The Voice' Recap: John Legend's Lookalike, John and Niall Horan's Block Game

'The Voice' Recap: Gwen Stefani Steals Four-Chair Turn Singer From Reba McEntire

'The Voice' Recap: Gwen Stefani Steals Four-Chair Turn Singer From Reba McEntire

Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and More Celebrating Their TV Returns

Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and More Celebrating Their TV Returns

Artem Chigvintsev to Skip 'DWTS' After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Artem Chigvintsev to Skip 'DWTS' After Testing Positive for COVID-19

'DWTS' Recap: Celebrity Dancers Hit the Ballroom on 'Latin Night'

'DWTS' Recap: Celebrity Dancers Hit the Ballroom on 'Latin Night'

'Only Murders in the Building' Renewed for Season 4 on Hulu

'Only Murders in the Building' Renewed for Season 4 on Hulu

David Beckham Reflects on Backlash Over England's Exit From 1998 World Cup

David Beckham Reflects on Backlash Over England's Exit From 1998 World Cup