 

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson Divorce Due to Demanding Work Schedules

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson Divorce Due to Demanding Work Schedules
Cover Images/Faye's Vision
Celebrity

In other related news, the 'Dawson's Creek' actor appears somber in an outing with their daughter, marking his first public sighting after his wife filed for divorce from him.

  • Oct 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Hectic schedule apparently is among things contributing to Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson's separation. The pair allegedly had been trying to work on their marriage to no avail as their demanding work schedules continued to take a toll on their relationship.

"Jodie and Joshua's hectic work schedules started to weigh on their relationship starting over a year ago when they were both filming projects and not always in the same place," an insider told Entertainment Tonight.

The two stars' film projects forced them to be frequently in different locations. "They tried to make things work and were taking steps to help their relationship and deal with managing their busy schedules," the source added. "From an outside perspective, things looked great for a while, but privately, they were slowly growing apart."

  Editors' Pick

Even though they decided to call off their marriage, "they are trying to be amicable as they move forward with their divorce and trying to avoid any feelings of animosity." The source continued, "They're both respectful of each other and focused on co-parenting their daughter. They want to have a positive relationship for her sake and for themselves."

In other related news, Joshua appeared somber in his first outing after his British actress wife filed for divorce from him. During the outing on Monday, October 2, the 45-year-old "Dawson's Creek" star could be seen ditching his wedding ring as he was joined by his toddler daughter.

In a picture obtained by Daily Mail, he was featured cradling his daughter Janie, whom he shares with the "Sex Education" actress, before heading to a car together. Joshua donned a patterned blue shirt, white trousers and sneakers as he chatted with his daughter and took a quick phone call. As for the little girl, she looked adorable in a ballerina outfit.

In her divorce filing, Jodie cited irreconcilable differences as the cause of her divorce petition. The "Queen & Slim" actress is asking for joint custody of her and Joshua's three-year-old daughter Janie.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Matthew McConaughey Insists Wife 'Wasn't Wounded' Despite His Mom Calling Her Wrong Names

Selena Gomez Insists She Didn't Intentionally Unfollow Dua Lipa on Instagram
Related Posts
Jodie Turner-Smith Still Wears Wedding Ring in Photos After Joshua Jackson Split

Jodie Turner-Smith Still Wears Wedding Ring in Photos After Joshua Jackson Split

Joshua Jackson Slapped With Divorce Papers by Jodie Turner-Smith

Joshua Jackson Slapped With Divorce Papers by Jodie Turner-Smith

Jodie Turner-Smith Claims Having 'Light-Skinned' Baby Teaches Her 'More About Colorism'

Jodie Turner-Smith Claims Having 'Light-Skinned' Baby Teaches Her 'More About Colorism'

Jodie Turner-Smith 'Cultivating Skills' to Prepare Herself for Real-Life Zombie Apocalypse

Jodie Turner-Smith 'Cultivating Skills' to Prepare Herself for Real-Life Zombie Apocalypse

Latest News
Selena Gomez Insists She Didn't Intentionally Unfollow Dua Lipa on Instagram
  • Oct 04, 2023

Selena Gomez Insists She Didn't Intentionally Unfollow Dua Lipa on Instagram

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson Divorce Due to Demanding Work Schedules
  • Oct 04, 2023

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson Divorce Due to Demanding Work Schedules

Matthew McConaughey Insists Wife 'Wasn't Wounded' Despite His Mom Calling Her Wrong Names
  • Oct 04, 2023

Matthew McConaughey Insists Wife 'Wasn't Wounded' Despite His Mom Calling Her Wrong Names

Ashley Olsen Bundles Up in First Sighting Since Secretly Welcoming First Child
  • Oct 04, 2023

Ashley Olsen Bundles Up in First Sighting Since Secretly Welcoming First Child

Blac Chyna Breaks Silence After Reports She Sells Belongings to Survive Financially
  • Oct 04, 2023

Blac Chyna Breaks Silence After Reports She Sells Belongings to Survive Financially

Kim Kardashian Angers Anna Wintour at Victoria Beckham's PFW Show
  • Oct 04, 2023

Kim Kardashian Angers Anna Wintour at Victoria Beckham's PFW Show

Most Read
Katie Price Stills Invites Her Ex to See Their Autistic Son Every Year Despite Repeated Rejections
Celebrity

Katie Price Stills Invites Her Ex to See Their Autistic Son Every Year Despite Repeated Rejections

Pete Davidson's Rumored GF Madelyn Cline Locks Lips With Dove Cameron at Paris Fashion Week

Pete Davidson's Rumored GF Madelyn Cline Locks Lips With Dove Cameron at Paris Fashion Week

Tiffany Haddish Called Out for Her 'Cringe' Behavior at Jay-Z's Charity Event

Tiffany Haddish Called Out for Her 'Cringe' Behavior at Jay-Z's Charity Event

Patrick Stewart Horrified to Discover He's Shrinking With Age

Patrick Stewart Horrified to Discover He's Shrinking With Age

Distraught-Looking Kyle Richards Comforted by Pals on Hike After Mauricio Umansky Confirmed Split

Distraught-Looking Kyle Richards Comforted by Pals on Hike After Mauricio Umansky Confirmed Split

NBA Star Jimmy Butler Breaks Silence on Romance Rumors With Shakira

NBA Star Jimmy Butler Breaks Silence on Romance Rumors With Shakira

Nicole Scherzinger Slams Companies for Trying to Buy Land Immediately After Hawaii Wildfires

Nicole Scherzinger Slams Companies for Trying to Buy Land Immediately After Hawaii Wildfires

Beyonce Hides During Jay-Z's Casino Charity Event for This Reason

Beyonce Hides During Jay-Z's Casino Charity Event for This Reason

Woman Claims to Be Pregnant With Antonio Brown's Baby, Leaks Explicit DMs

Woman Claims to Be Pregnant With Antonio Brown's Baby, Leaks Explicit DMs