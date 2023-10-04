Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson Divorce Due to Demanding Work Schedules

Cover Images/Faye's Vision Celebrity

In other related news, the 'Dawson's Creek' actor appears somber in an outing with their daughter, marking his first public sighting after his wife filed for divorce from him.

Oct 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Hectic schedule apparently is among things contributing to Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson's separation. The pair allegedly had been trying to work on their marriage to no avail as their demanding work schedules continued to take a toll on their relationship.

"Jodie and Joshua's hectic work schedules started to weigh on their relationship starting over a year ago when they were both filming projects and not always in the same place," an insider told Entertainment Tonight.

The two stars' film projects forced them to be frequently in different locations. "They tried to make things work and were taking steps to help their relationship and deal with managing their busy schedules," the source added. "From an outside perspective, things looked great for a while, but privately, they were slowly growing apart."

Even though they decided to call off their marriage, "they are trying to be amicable as they move forward with their divorce and trying to avoid any feelings of animosity." The source continued, "They're both respectful of each other and focused on co-parenting their daughter. They want to have a positive relationship for her sake and for themselves."

In other related news, Joshua appeared somber in his first outing after his British actress wife filed for divorce from him. During the outing on Monday, October 2, the 45-year-old "Dawson's Creek" star could be seen ditching his wedding ring as he was joined by his toddler daughter.

In a picture obtained by Daily Mail, he was featured cradling his daughter Janie, whom he shares with the "Sex Education" actress, before heading to a car together. Joshua donned a patterned blue shirt, white trousers and sneakers as he chatted with his daughter and took a quick phone call. As for the little girl, she looked adorable in a ballerina outfit.

In her divorce filing, Jodie cited irreconcilable differences as the cause of her divorce petition. The "Queen & Slim" actress is asking for joint custody of her and Joshua's three-year-old daughter Janie.

