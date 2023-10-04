Kim Kardashian Angers Anna Wintour at Victoria Beckham's PFW Show

Cover Images/Roger Wong/John Rainford Celebrity

If a new report is to be believed, the Vogue Editor-in-Chief isn't happy when the 'Kardashians' star causes a delay at the Spring-Summer 2024 collection show for Victoria's brand in Paris.

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian reportedly left Anna Wintour annoyed when the two were linked up at the Victoria Beckham fashion show during Paris Fashion Week. According to a source, the Vogue Editor-in-Chief wasn't happy when "The Kardashians" star turned up late at the Friday, September 29 show.

"Kim was super late," the source told Page Six of the SKIMS founder, who was a guest of honor at Victoria Adams' brand's Spring-Summer 2024 collection show in Paris. "Anna was pissed because the show was delayed until Kim arrived."

The insider claimed, "Anna left before Victoria even did her walk in front of the guests after showing the collection because she was late to other shows."

Being late is allegedly what Kim and her family members are known for. The U.K. Telegraph's head of fashion, Lisa Armstrong, wrote Tuesday, "The Kardashians' fashion show routine is to keep everyone waiting at least 50 minutes before 'making their entrance.' At Victoria Beckham on Friday, Anna Wintour was visibly unamused, tapping her watch repeatedly in the direction of the PRs before the show finally started once les Kardashians had swept in."

However, another fashion source claimed that the show was not delayed for Kim, noting that the show call time was 5:30 P.M. and it started right before 6 P.M. "Kim and Kris arrived at 5:50pm so they were only 20 minutes late," the informant recalled. "The show would have started without [Kardashians], but [Beckham's team was] not ready backstage… shows don't usually start right at the invite time. Usually they start 20-40 minutes after the allotted time."

On the occasion, Kim and Anna sat next to each other. The KKW Beauty founder opted for a silk purple gown. As for Anna, she looked chic in a red blazer and black shirt underneath.

Recently, fans believed that Anna snubbed Kim by changing seats at the event. In a video circulating online, Kim could be heading to her seat as she arrived at the show. She later sat beside Anna, who appeared to ignore Kim as she looked in the other direction toward David Beckham, who sat next to her. At one point, Kim was featured sitting next to the soccer star as Anna was nowhere to be seen.

However, the speculations were shut down by a source, who spilled to Page Six that Kim and Anna sat next to each other for the entirety of the show. The latter even said goodbye to Kim and her mom Kris Jenner, who was also joined by her boyfriend Corey Gamble.

