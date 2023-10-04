 

Elvis Presley Gets Hot and Cold in First Full Trailer for 'Priscilla'

Based on Priscilla Presley's 1985 memoir 'Elvis and Me', the film by Sofia Coppola depicts the rollercoaster relationship of the late King of Pop and his young wife.

AceShowbiz - Elvis Presley gets hot and cold in the first full trailer for Sofia Coppola's upcoming film "Priscilla". Coming from the awards-winning filmmaker, the biographical drama film centers on the life of Priscilla Presley and her relationship with Elvis.

The trailer follows young Priscilla, who is still a student when she becomes a fan of Elvis and later meets him in person. Love sparks between the couple and despite controversies surrounding their relationship, the two later get married.

But their wedded bliss soon comes to an end as Elvis shows his other sides. "He's not like you imagine," Cailee Spaeny's Priscilla says in the trailer as the video shows their tumultuous relationship. At one point, the pair get into a heated argument with Jacob Elordi's Elvis sending a chair flying. The couple also seems to put on a fake smile during a photo shoot.

"Priscilla" is based on Priscilla's 1985 memoir "Elvis and Me". It premiered on September 4 at the Venice International Film Festival, where Sofia was nominated for the Golden Lion award and Cailee won Volpi Cup for Best Actress.

Celebrating the "On the Basis of Sex" star's achievement, Priscilla gushed on Instagram last month, "Wow! Congratulations to Cailee Spaeny for winning the Best Actress award as 'Priscilla' at the Venice film festival. She's such a talented young lady."

Cailee herself recently admitted that she didn't know Priscilla's story before being cast in the biopic. "I knew the iconic moments and photos, but I didn't know her story. I thought that that was sort of astonishing, that her story wasn't as well-known as it should be," she explained. The 25-year-old, however, got to meet Priscilla several times before playing her on the big screen.

"Priscilla" also stars Dagmara Dominczyk, Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll, Luke Humphrey, Dan Beirne and Olivia-Mai Barrett among others. It is set to open in U.S. theaters on November 3.

'Priscilla' Star Cailee Spaeny 'Didn't Know' Priscilla Presley's Story Before Being Cast in Biopic

Priscilla Presley Admits to Feeling 'Nervous' About Her Biopic

Elvis Presley's Estate Condemns 'Horrible' 'Priscilla' Biopic

First Look at Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny as Elvis Presley and His Wife Leaks Online

