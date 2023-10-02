Kim Kardashian Appears to Be Snubbed by Anna Wintour at Victoria Beckham's PFW Show

Cover Images/Roger Wong Celebrity

Fans believe that the Vogue Editor-in-Chief gets up and changes seats to avoid the cosmetic mogul and reality TV star while attending Victoria's Paris Fashion Week show.

Oct 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian and Anna Wintour seemingly brought their tension to Victoria Beckham's (Victoria Adams) Paris Fashion Week show on Friday, September 29. Fans believed that the Vogue Editor-in-Chief changed seats to avoid the cosmetic mogul and reality TV star at the event.

In a video circulating online, Kim could be heading to her seat as she arrived at the show. She later plopped down beside Anna, who appeared to ignore Kim as she chose to look in the other direction toward David Beckham, who sat next to her.

At one point, Kim was featured sitting next to the soccer star as Anna was nowhere to be seen. That prompted fans to believe that Anna got up to move seats because she wasn't comfortable being near Kim.

"Anna moved seats?" one asked. "Oh anna was pissed," another commented, while someone else noted, "Oh Kimberly better fix that connection with Anna."

However, the speculations were far from the truth. A source told Page Six that Kim and Anna sat next to each other for the entirety of the show. The latter even said goodbye to Kim and her mom Kris Jenner, who also brought her boyfriend Corey Gamble along with her.

For the outing, "The Kardashians" star looked stunning in a pink satin dress with a plunging neckline. Going braless, the 42-year-old completed her style with a bejeweled choker necklace with a dangling pendant. As for Kris, she opted for a black coat with a matching dress underneath.

Meanwhile, Kim and Anna did have a tricky history. In September 2022, Anna was caught giving Kim the cold shoulder at Fendi's New York Fashion Week show. During the awkward moment, Anna was seen going up to greet Sarah Jessica Parker, who was next to Kim.

The former "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star seemingly thought Anna was coming to her and said "hi" to Anna only to realize that the 72-year-old was actually going over to SJP, who waved her hand to Anna enthusiastically. Anna and SJP were then seen chatting without involving Kim.

You can share this post!