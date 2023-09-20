Chris Evans Shares Rare Insight Into Relationship With New Wife Alba Baptista

Instagram Celebrity

In a newly-published interview, the 'Captain America: The First Avenger' actor reveals the discussions that he had with the 'Warrior Nun' actress in the beginning of their relationship.

Sep 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Chris Evans has shared an insight into his relationship with his new wife Alba Baptista. The leading man in "Captain America: The First Avenger" opened up about his private life with the "Warrior Nun" star despite rarely making comments on the matter.

The 42-year-old Marvel star revealed one of the discussions that he had with the 26-year-old actress in the beginning of their relationship in an interview for his GQ profile, which was published on Tuesday, September 19.

During the chat, which was conducted a couple months prior to his marriage to Alba, Chris was referring to her as his "girlfriend." He said, "My girlfriend that I've had for a while, when we began dating I was like, 'Yeah, I do one movie a year. I try to never work now.' "

"The Avengers" actor went on to reveal, "And then, after like a few months of dating, boom, guess what? We're living in Atlanta for a year." He recounted, "Get ready. And even when that year was happening, I was like, man, never again."

During the chat, Chris received a question if the interviewer made the actor feel like he was put "in one particular box or other." In response, he assured, "No, not at all. Not at all." He then spilled about Alba, "Actually, that's so funny. My girlfriend's really big into people's energies and first impressions."

Meanwhile, Chris admitted, "I'm not so much." On the reason why, he explained, "Because I feel that I don't always give off the same thing out of the gate. So I try to really reserve judgment." He then gushed over the interviewer by saying, "But you had a very, very nice energy when you first came in."

Chris and Alba tied the knot on September 9 in an intimate wedding, which was held at their home in Massachusetts. The couple invited a number of their closest family and friends to have a blast on the special day. The guests reportedly included his "Avengers" co-stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth and Jeremy Renner.

Following the ceremony, it was reported that Chris and Alba were planning to host a second wedding. "There is going to be a second gathering in Portugal for members of Alba's family who couldn't be in Massachusetts. Sometime this week, I believe. Then they'll depart from Portugal for their honeymoon," an insider spilled to the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column.

You can share this post!