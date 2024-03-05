Chris Evans Defends Superhero Movies Amid Growing Criticisms

Cover Images/Darla Khazei Movie

Amid the so-called superhero fatigue, the 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier' actor insists the genre deserves more credit because the movies are 'not easy to make.'

Mar 5, 2024

AceShowbiz - At Emerald City Comic Con, Chris Evans, the actor known for his portrayal of Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, voiced his support for superhero movies, arguing that they "don't always get the credit [they] deserve."

"They're these big, giant movies. There's a lot of cooks in the kitchen. But the empirical evidence is in: They're not easy to make. If it was easier, there'd be a lot more good ones," he said.

Evans admitted that he had been involved in some superhero movies that "missed," but he also emphasized that others were "objectively, independently great movies." He specifically highlighted "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" as his personal favorite among the Marvel films he starred in.

"We were taking more risks, and the character felt more fleshed out," Evans explained. "It was one of the more satisfying experiences I've had in my Marvel run."

Despite rumors circulating about his possible return as Captain America, Evans stated that he had not been approached about it officially. However, he left the door open to reprising the role, saying, "I would never say never, but I'm very protective of it. It's a very precious role to me, so it would have to be just right."

While some moviegoers have expressed fatigue with superhero movies, studios such as Disney and Warner Bros. are currently reevaluating their Marvel- and DC-based franchises. Paul Dano, who played the Riddler in "The Batman", has suggested that Hollywood is at a creative crossroads and that the market for superhero movies may have become oversaturated. However, Dano praised "The Batman" for avoiding the pitfalls of other superhero films due to its singular creative vision.

You can share this post!