Teddi Mellencamp Shows Scars From Her Battle With Skin Cancer, to Have Immunotherapy After Surgery

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star reveals doctor has told her that she still needs to undergo immunotherapy to beat skin cancer despite already having a surgery.

Oct 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Teddi Mellencamp will undergo immunotherapy to treat skin cancer. "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star announced in October last year she had been diagnosed with stage 2 of the disease and last month and she told fans her latest biopsy had revealed another melanoma, and now in a new update, the 42-year-old star explained she will be starting a new form of treatment to help her immune system fight the cancerous cells.

"Another update I didn't want to give but in an effort to be fully transparent and help others, here goes…I received the call yesterday from my doctor that not all the margins are clear after my last wide excision surgery. Because the area is so broad they no longer feel comfortable cutting," she wrote on Instagram while sharing a photo of the scars on her shoulder.

"They said I can wait a week so I can show at nationals but upon my return I will start on a 5-week immunotherapy cream, 'Immunotherapy is an anti-cancer treatment that uses the body's immune system to attack cancer cells. An immunotherapy cream called imiquimod (Aldara®) is a cream that stimulates the immune system.' Side effects include, fatigue, inflammation, blisters and some pain but ya know what, it's better than the alternative (sic)."

The "Two Ts in a Pod" co-host - who has children Cruz, Slate and Dove with husband Edwin Arroyave and is stepmother to his daughter Isabella - went on to urge fans to "stay vigilant" when it comes to their own health. She wrote, "Stay vigilant on getting your skin checked my friends. We can fight this. [heart emojis] @curemelanoma #skincancerawareness #melanomaawareness (sic)."

Last month, Teddi admitted she felt emotional about her latest medical news but was thankful it had been caught early and she could continue to raise awareness of the disease. She wrote on Instagram, "I have been debating whether I should even publicly talk about this or not but then I remember how every time I post about skin cancer someone else is reminded to get checked. I can't even remember if this is the 12th or 13th one."

"I am so grateful for my 3-month checkup because we caught this one early. This means another surgery next week and additional biopsies. As I lay here with tears in my eyes and worry, I know my kids will be up soon. I have a podcast at 10. Life goes on."

"I keep telling myself, 'We can do hard things.' We have so many beautiful things to look forward to, so if you woke up today feeling lost or scared, I encourage you to make a list of some of the things you are truly grateful for and what you are most excited about (sic)."

