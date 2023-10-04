 

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Enter Mediation to Resolve Dispute Amid Divorce

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Enter Mediation to Resolve Dispute Amid Divorce
Cover Images/JOHN NACION
Celebrity

The Jonas Brothers member and 'Game of Thrones' actress are encouraged by a judge to try to sort out their differences outside the court amid their high-profiled divorce.

  • Oct 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner will start four days of mediation on Wednesday, October 4. The former couple - who separated last month after four years of marriage - are to meet to try and agree on the terms of their divorce, including custody of their daughters Willa, three, and 14-month-old Delphine, with the "Game of Thrones" actress' lawyer pledging to go "full hog" to resolve the issues.

Judge Katherine Polk Failla, in a hearing held on Tuesday, October 3, set a date of January 2 for a trial for deciding custody but she said she had "high hopes for the mediation."

The 27-year-old actress' lawyer, Stephen Cullen, had told the court there had been "some difficulty" between the two sides in regards to scheduling a trial but felt it would likely last no more than two-and-a-half days as it only needed to cover a "very narrow" range of issues such as where the children's habitual residence will be.

He insisted it was "essential" for the trial to carry out this year because both parties are "very young litigants'" with "extremely young children." Asked if he wanted to set a trial date given mediation was due to take place, the lawyer said he wanted it to run "parallel."

According to DailyMail.com, he added, "We are starting mediation tomorrow and are going full hog to do everything we possibly can to resolve this matter."

  Editors' Pick

He said the interim order previously signed that agreed the children would stay in New York for the time being would be "addressed head-on" during this week's discussions, and argued the "Sucker" singer's request for 50/50 custody would "evaporate" many of 34-year-old Joe's defenses in the case.

Meanwhile, Joe's lawyer, Richard Min, insisted his client couldn't be available for a trial until the Jonas Brothers' current tour takes a break on December 9, and admitted he was neither "optimistic or pessimistic about mediation." He added, "Four full days of mediation is a lot of time for these parties to sit in a room together and iron out their differences."

Unlike Sophie's lawyer, Richard believed a trial will take at least five days and would have a "significant" number of witnesses, not just the former couple. He said, "These are two individuals who have a lot of family, friends, social contacts and business relationships that factor into their decision making and their discussions."

But Stephen argued he wanted to "'vehemently disagree with the need for a raft of depositions" and told the court both parties had an "obligation to bring down the mercury" and resolve the case in the quickest and least expensive way possible.

Neither Sophie nor Joe were in court for the hearing, but the "Dark Phoenix" actress - who currently has care of the girls - joined the hearing via Zoom.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Nicole Scherzinger Plans Two Weddings With Fiance Thom Evans

Teddi Mellencamp Shows Scars From Her Battle With Skin Cancer, to Have Immunotherapy After Surgery
Related Posts
Joe Jonas and Daughters Bonding During Musical Outing Amid Sophie Turner Divorce

Joe Jonas and Daughters Bonding During Musical Outing Amid Sophie Turner Divorce

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Paid Deposit for New Mansion in U.K. Before He Filed for Divorce

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Paid Deposit for New Mansion in U.K. Before He Filed for Divorce

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Butt Heads Over Location of Divorce Proceedings

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Butt Heads Over Location of Divorce Proceedings

Name of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Second Daughter Finally Revealed Amid Messy Divorce

Name of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Second Daughter Finally Revealed Amid Messy Divorce

Latest News
Victoria Beckham Recalls How Her Marriage Hit Rock Bottom Due to David's Alleged Affair
  • Oct 04, 2023

Victoria Beckham Recalls How Her Marriage Hit Rock Bottom Due to David's Alleged Affair

Joshua Jackson 'Clearly Caught Off Guard' by Jodie Turner-Smith's Decision to Divorce Him
  • Oct 04, 2023

Joshua Jackson 'Clearly Caught Off Guard' by Jodie Turner-Smith's Decision to Divorce Him

Teddi Mellencamp Shows Scars From Her Battle With Skin Cancer, to Have Immunotherapy After Surgery
  • Oct 04, 2023

Teddi Mellencamp Shows Scars From Her Battle With Skin Cancer, to Have Immunotherapy After Surgery

Artem Chigvintsev to Skip 'DWTS' After Testing Positive for COVID-19
  • Oct 04, 2023

Artem Chigvintsev to Skip 'DWTS' After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Enter Mediation to Resolve Dispute Amid Divorce
  • Oct 04, 2023

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Enter Mediation to Resolve Dispute Amid Divorce

Nicole Scherzinger Plans Two Weddings With Fiance Thom Evans
  • Oct 04, 2023

Nicole Scherzinger Plans Two Weddings With Fiance Thom Evans

Most Read
Ben Affleck Meets Ex Jennifer Garner, Son Samuel After Tense Convo With Jennifer Lopez
Celebrity

Ben Affleck Meets Ex Jennifer Garner, Son Samuel After Tense Convo With Jennifer Lopez

Tamar Braxton's Fiance JR Robinson Announces Their Split

Tamar Braxton's Fiance JR Robinson Announces Their Split

Katie Price Stills Invites Her Ex to See Their Autistic Son Every Year Despite Repeated Rejections

Katie Price Stills Invites Her Ex to See Their Autistic Son Every Year Despite Repeated Rejections

Pete Davidson's Rumored GF Madelyn Cline Locks Lips With Dove Cameron at Paris Fashion Week

Pete Davidson's Rumored GF Madelyn Cline Locks Lips With Dove Cameron at Paris Fashion Week

Latto Accused of Taking Money Back From Dancers After Making It Rain at Atlanta Party

Latto Accused of Taking Money Back From Dancers After Making It Rain at Atlanta Party

Shannon Beador Takes Her Dog for Walk After Animal Control Investigation

Shannon Beador Takes Her Dog for Walk After Animal Control Investigation

Sam Asghari Speaks Up to Defend Britney Spears Against 'Bully' Donald Trump Jr.

Sam Asghari Speaks Up to Defend Britney Spears Against 'Bully' Donald Trump Jr.

Nicole Scherzinger Slams Companies for Trying to Buy Land Immediately After Hawaii Wildfires

Nicole Scherzinger Slams Companies for Trying to Buy Land Immediately After Hawaii Wildfires

Patrick Stewart Horrified to Discover He's Shrinking With Age

Patrick Stewart Horrified to Discover He's Shrinking With Age