 

Distraught-Looking Kyle Richards Comforted by Pals on Hike After Mauricio Umansky Confirmed Split

Cover Images/Vince Flores
Celebrity

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star looks somber as she receives a warm hug from one of her friends before they start their outdoor excursion in Los Angeles.

  • Oct 3, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kyle Richards has seemingly been leaning on her friends amid her marital separation. The Bravolebrity has been spotted looking upset during a hike with some female pals, who rallied around her, after Mauricio Umansky confirmed their split.

The cast member of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" stepped out for an outdoor excursion in Los Angeles on late Sunday afternoon, October 1. She looked distraught as she got out of a black SUV and seemingly teared up behind her black sunglasses.

One of her friends leaned in to hug the reality TV star before all three walked away from their black car to get their workout on. Cutting a sporty figure in an almost all-black ensemble, the 54-year-old flaunted her toned arms in a black tank top paired with black leggings. She also wore a black beanie and pink sneakers with black laces, while having a black bag slung over her shoulder.

Just hours before the afternoon hike, Kyle arrived at Los Angeles International Airport where she was asked by a paparazzo about her relationship status with Mauricio. Though she confirmed that they're "separated," the mother of four refused to talk further about it.

"No more. Just no more, please," someone in Kyle's camp asked the cameraman, who continued his questioning anyway. "I'm sick of hearing about it. I'm sure everyone else is sick of hearing about it," Kyle said to the photographer, who then asked whether there was "any chance" she and her estranged husband can "work through this." She replied, "That's private information."

As for why she sat in the audience during Mauricio's first week of competing on "Dancing with the Stars", Kyle explained, "I support him because that's what we do."

Mauricio first confirmed their separation on Friday after months of speculation. The real estate broker told a paparazzo that he and his wife of 27 years "are currently separated."

"Kyle and I are human beings, OK? We have emotions, we have feelings, we're going through a really hard time, OK?" the "Buying Beverly Hills" star stated, before clarifying that "divorce is not part of [their] conversation right now."

"We've had 26 amazing years," the 53-year-old went on, emphasizing that although the past year has been "really tough," they're "not ready to throw in the towel yet." He added that he and Kyle are "trying to deal" with their issues "internally" and "privately."

Mauricio, however, believes that Kyle did not cheat on him with Morgan Wade nor they have slept together. "There is no doubt in my mind that Kyle has not slept or cheated with Morgan Wade," he said. "They are really great friends. They are filming stuff together; they're doing stuff together. They are not in a relationship."

