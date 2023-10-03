 

NBA Star Jimmy Butler Breaks Silence on Romance Rumors With Shakira

In a new interview, the Miami Heat player reveals the nature of his relationship with the 'Hips Don't Lie' hitmaker after they've been sparking dating rumors for months.

AceShowbiz - After sparking romance rumors with Shakira for a few months, Jimmy Butler has finally spoken out about the matter. In a new interview, the NBA star opens up about the nature of their relationship.

Gushing over the Columbian songstress, Jimmy told Rolling Stone, "She's an incredible human being and an incredible talent, but you never know what people are doing so people just make stuff up."

The 34-year-old further noted that they're only friends. "Just because we are friends, she lives in Miami, and her sons are big basketball fans - that doesn't mean anybody's dating," he continued, referring to the "Hips Don't Lie" hitmaker's sons, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7, whom she shares with ex Gerard Pique.

"Just because people hang out doesn't mean anybody's dating. But it gives everybody something to talk about, so y'all take it and y'all run with it," the Miami Heat player continued. "She's very, very cool and that's all I got!"

Jimmy's remarks came after he and Shakira sparked romance rumors in July when they hung out together. Later in August, a source told Us Weekly that the pair were growing "closer" and enjoying getting to know each other.

"They've been getting progressively closer over the past several weeks," the source claimed at the time. "Jimmy makes Shakira smile, and she's really enjoying getting to know him on a deeper level."

The insider went on to say that the athlete was "different from other men" Shakira's dated in the past. "She appreciates how he takes the lead in the relationship," the insider continued, "He's the one who makes plans with her, pursues her, and it makes her feel valued."

As for Shakira, the "Waka Waka" singer was allegedly "definitely open to seeing where things go" in the future. "It's too early to tell if there's long-term potential there," they added.

