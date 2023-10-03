Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber Not Dining Together in Paris Despite Fan Frenzy

Instagram Celebrity

The speculation that the 'Only Murders in the Building' actress and the Rhode founder have an awkward lunch date arises after they're seen leaving the same restaurant in France.

Oct 3, 2023

AceShowbiz - Selena Gomez did not rub shoulders with Hailey Bieber (Hailey Baldwin) in Europe despite speculation. Contrary to the rumors, a source allegedly close to the situation has denied that the two ladies dined out together in France.

The speculation arose after the former Disney darling and the Rhode founder were spotted leaving the same restaurant in Paris. They were seen exiting the eatery L'Avenue one the same day last week around the same time.

However, the source tells TMZ that Selena and Hailey did not have an awkward lunch date at the establishment. Neither of the two stars was even aware that the other was a the restaurant and no one informed them of it either.

The 31-year-old singer/actress and the 26-year-old model were also seated on different floors during their meal, so there wasn't any interaction going on between them.

The viral video that sent fans into a frenzy saw Selena and Hailey leaving the Parisian hotspot while they were in the city for Paris Fashion Week. While they were not seen together, fans could not help speculate that they had lunch together that day.

"Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber had lunch together today in Paris," a TikTok user wrote over the video. This prompted one fan to ask, "What does this mean?" while another simply commented, "WOAH."

Selena and Hailey also managed to avoid an awkward run-in with each other at a star-studded Paris Fashion Week party several days before. Selena's BFF Nicola Peltz and Hailey's close pal Kendall Jenner were among other guests at the afterparty.

For years, fans and media have pitted Selena against Hailey following the model's marriage to Justin Bieber, who is Selena's former on-and-off boyfriend. Back in February, the "Wolves" singer spoke up to call for an end to death threats and hateful remarks against Hailey.

She wrote on her Instagram Story, "Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity. This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I've always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop."

Hailey, meanwhile, slammed the notion that they are rivals as a "completely twisted and made up" narrative. "I don't think this is about me, Hailey Bieber, and Selena Gomez. This is not about…this pitting between two women and division between two women - it's about this vile, disgusting hatred that can come from completely made up and twisted and perpetuated narratives," she said on YouTube series "The Circuit".

