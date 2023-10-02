 

Jared Leto Praised for His 'Unique Style' After Attending Paris Fashion Week in Oversized Coat

Jared Leto Praised for His 'Unique Style' After Attending Paris Fashion Week in Oversized Coat
Cover Images/Brandi Benton
Celebrity

The 30 Seconds to Mars frontman sports a shimmering huge dark gray coat at the star-studded fashion event after stepping out for dinner in a see-through top and skirt.

  • Oct 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jared Leto has been showered with praises by his fans for his choice of outfit. Shortly after attending the 2023 Paris Fashion Week in an oversized coat, the 30 Seconds to Mars frontman received a number of compliments for having a "unique style."

On Sunday, October 1, the 51-year-old musician and actor was flooded with positive online responses after sharing a series of photos featuring his ensemble for the fashion event. In the comments section of his Instagram post, one fan in particular exclaimed, "I get lost in those beautiful eyes. your unique style and elegance everywhere and anyway [black heart emoji] you're one of a kind actor model, musician and man to me."

Another joined in, "Love the combination of the shiny boots and the red gloves," adding red heart and flame emojis. Similarly, a third gushed, "Love everything you wear .my king of fashion. My favorite rockstars @jaredleto." In the meantime, a fourth marveled, "I love how the black eye makeup makes the blue in your eyes more vibrant," adding a blue heart emoji.

  Editors' Pick

In the pictures, Jared could be seen wearing a shimmering long-sleeved huge dark gray coat that appeared to be a number of sizes bigger than his actual size. The clothing piece was long enough to cover slightly above his ankles. He added a pair of bright red gloves and glittery silver boots to complete the look.

In addition, the "Morbius" actor's blue eyes stood out and were accentuated with his black eye makeup on his eyelids. His eyebrows were painted in light blonde, showing contrastive color to that of his eyelashes, mustache and beard. His long hair was parted in the middle. The upper part of his tresses were dyed in darker color while the lower part appeared lighter.

One day prior, Jared went daring with a bold outfit for dinner at Costes restaurant in Paris, France. During the Saturday, September 30 outing, he showed off his toned physique in a see-through long-sleeved black top that came with small patterns all over it and a high neck design. He paired the sheer clothing piece with a short black skirt. He also donned a pair of long black pants and the same silver boots. He wore the same red glove only on one of his hands.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Tamar Braxton's Fiance JR Robinson Announces Their Split

Princess Diana's Childhood Home Put Up for Rent by Her Brother
Related Posts
Jared Leto Reveals How He Overcame as 'Pofessional' Drug Abuser

Jared Leto Reveals How He Overcame as 'Pofessional' Drug Abuser

Jared Leto Climbs Up Random New York City Building After Scaling Walls in Berlin

Jared Leto Climbs Up Random New York City Building After Scaling Walls in Berlin

Jared Leto Spotted Scaling Walls Outside His Hotel in Berlin

Jared Leto Spotted Scaling Walls Outside His Hotel in Berlin

Jared Leto Photographed With Model Thet Thinn in Germany Amid Romance Rumors

Jared Leto Photographed With Model Thet Thinn in Germany Amid Romance Rumors

Latest News
Mattel CEO Assures Live-Action 'Barney' Movie Won't Be 'Odd'
  • Oct 02, 2023

Mattel CEO Assures Live-Action 'Barney' Movie Won't Be 'Odd'

Jared Leto Praised for His 'Unique Style' After Attending Paris Fashion Week in Oversized Coat
  • Oct 02, 2023

Jared Leto Praised for His 'Unique Style' After Attending Paris Fashion Week in Oversized Coat

Nicole Scherzinger Slams Companies for Trying to Buy Land Immediately After Hawaii Wildfires
  • Oct 02, 2023

Nicole Scherzinger Slams Companies for Trying to Buy Land Immediately After Hawaii Wildfires

Ethan Hawke Reveals How He Copes With Fear Regarding His Acting Career
  • Oct 02, 2023

Ethan Hawke Reveals How He Copes With Fear Regarding His Acting Career

Princess Diana's Childhood Home Put Up for Rent by Her Brother
  • Oct 02, 2023

Princess Diana's Childhood Home Put Up for Rent by Her Brother

Graham Coxon Admits Blur's Selt-Titled Album Was Meant to 'Kill Any Stink of Britpop'
  • Oct 02, 2023

Graham Coxon Admits Blur's Selt-Titled Album Was Meant to 'Kill Any Stink of Britpop'

Most Read
Jane Lynch Moves to Small Town With Her Wife to Get Away From 'Macabre' World
Celebrity

Jane Lynch Moves to Small Town With Her Wife to Get Away From 'Macabre' World

Billy Porter Struggles With 'Survivor's Guilt' for Leading Full Life With HIV

Billy Porter Struggles With 'Survivor's Guilt' for Leading Full Life With HIV

'That's So Raven' Star Anneliese Van Der Pol Worked as Waitress After the Show Ended

'That's So Raven' Star Anneliese Van Der Pol Worked as Waitress After the Show Ended

Britney Spears to Drop Bombshell About Her Family History in Memoir

Britney Spears to Drop Bombshell About Her Family History in Memoir

Will Smith Gets Sympathy After Jada Pinkett Addresses Indictment of Suspect in Tupac Shakur's Murder

Will Smith Gets Sympathy After Jada Pinkett Addresses Indictment of Suspect in Tupac Shakur's Murder

Travis Kelce Spotted Leaving Taylor Swift's NYC Apartment After Spending the Night Together

Travis Kelce Spotted Leaving Taylor Swift's NYC Apartment After Spending the Night Together

David Beckham Opens Up About His Battle With Severe Depression

David Beckham Opens Up About His Battle With Severe Depression

Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian 'Miss' Their Late Dad on 20th Anniversary of His Death

Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian 'Miss' Their Late Dad on 20th Anniversary of His Death

Wynonna Judd Recalls Saying Goodbye to Mom While Holding Her Body After Her Suicide

Wynonna Judd Recalls Saying Goodbye to Mom While Holding Her Body After Her Suicide