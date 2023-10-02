Jared Leto Praised for His 'Unique Style' After Attending Paris Fashion Week in Oversized Coat

Cover Images/Brandi Benton Celebrity

The 30 Seconds to Mars frontman sports a shimmering huge dark gray coat at the star-studded fashion event after stepping out for dinner in a see-through top and skirt.

Oct 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jared Leto has been showered with praises by his fans for his choice of outfit. Shortly after attending the 2023 Paris Fashion Week in an oversized coat, the 30 Seconds to Mars frontman received a number of compliments for having a "unique style."

On Sunday, October 1, the 51-year-old musician and actor was flooded with positive online responses after sharing a series of photos featuring his ensemble for the fashion event. In the comments section of his Instagram post, one fan in particular exclaimed, "I get lost in those beautiful eyes. your unique style and elegance everywhere and anyway [black heart emoji] you're one of a kind actor model, musician and man to me."

Another joined in, "Love the combination of the shiny boots and the red gloves," adding red heart and flame emojis. Similarly, a third gushed, "Love everything you wear .my king of fashion. My favorite rockstars @jaredleto." In the meantime, a fourth marveled, "I love how the black eye makeup makes the blue in your eyes more vibrant," adding a blue heart emoji.

In the pictures, Jared could be seen wearing a shimmering long-sleeved huge dark gray coat that appeared to be a number of sizes bigger than his actual size. The clothing piece was long enough to cover slightly above his ankles. He added a pair of bright red gloves and glittery silver boots to complete the look.

In addition, the "Morbius" actor's blue eyes stood out and were accentuated with his black eye makeup on his eyelids. His eyebrows were painted in light blonde, showing contrastive color to that of his eyelashes, mustache and beard. His long hair was parted in the middle. The upper part of his tresses were dyed in darker color while the lower part appeared lighter.

One day prior, Jared went daring with a bold outfit for dinner at Costes restaurant in Paris, France. During the Saturday, September 30 outing, he showed off his toned physique in a see-through long-sleeved black top that came with small patterns all over it and a high neck design. He paired the sheer clothing piece with a short black skirt. He also donned a pair of long black pants and the same silver boots. He wore the same red glove only on one of his hands.

