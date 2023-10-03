 

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Denied Entry at Paris Club in Viral Video

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Denied Entry at Paris Club in Viral Video
In the viral video, the son of David Beckham and the 'Transformers: Age of Extinction' actress are seen being turned away when they try to enter popular Paris night club Raspoutine.

AceShowbiz - Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz had an embarrassing experience while in Paris for Paris Fashion Week. In a viral video, the couple was seen being turned away when they tried to enter popular Paris night club Raspoutine.

In the footage, the son of David Beckham and the "Transformers: Age of Extinction" actress were featured standing outside the location on Thursday, September 28. Brooklyn could be heard asking the security guard, "Can we go in?" The pair had to wait for two minutes before the security guards said they couldn't go in.

According to reports, it was 2:30 A.M. and the club was set to close at 5:30 A.M. It is unknown why they were denied access, but a source told Essentially Sports that both Brooklyn and Nicola were "visibly disappointed" due to the situation.

Prior to the failed club outing, Brooklyn and Nicola attended his mom Victoria Beckham's (Victoria Adams) Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show. For the occasion, Brooklyn donned a white T-shirt, black pants and black boots. Nicola's outfit, meanwhile, included a sleeveless black crop top, light gray skirt with a slit, black fishnet tights and black heels.

Also showing support for the Spice Girls singer was David Beckham. He was joined by his other kids, Cruz, 18, and Harper, 12. It was held in an 18th-century townhouse that was once the home of the late fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld.

Last week, the couple made headlines following their night out with Selena Gomez. At the time, Nicola posted a selfie of her and Selena posing during the outing on her Instagram story, and called the singer her "sister."

Additionally, the actress treated her followers to a few snaps of them at dinner and attending a soccer game at the Parc de Prince Stadium. The "Calm Down" singer also shared a photo of herself hanging with the husband and wife.

