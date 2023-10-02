 

Gwyneth Paltrow Weirded Out by Her Ski Trial

The 'Shakespeare in Love' actress admits that she hasn't fully 'processed' the trial against retired optometrist Terry Sanderson, who sued her for a 2016 collision at a resort in Utah.

AceShowbiz - Gwyneth Paltrow has still not fully processed her "weird" ski trial. The 50-year-old "Sliding Doors" star was sued by Terry Sanderson for $300,000 over a 2016 collision on the slopes at a resort in Utah while she countersued for costs plus a "symbolic" amount of $1, and in March a jury in Park City, Utah, found the retired optometrist "100 per cent" at fault for the accident, awarding Paltrow her $1 plus legal fees.

Paltrow has now spoken out about the trial, insisting she has still not fully processed what happened and found the whole thing very strange. She told the New York Times, "That whole thing was pretty weird. I don't know that I've even processed it. It was something I felt like I survived. Sometimes in my life, it takes me a long time to look back and process something and understand something."

The actress went on to insist she was baffled when the outfits she wore to court became an online sensation. She added, "I was just getting dressed and going to a pretty intense experience every day. And the sartorial outcome was so weird to me."

After the verdict was reached, Paltrow took to social media to note that she was "pleased" with the outcome of the trial. She said in a statement shared on her Instagram Story, "I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity. I am pleased with the outcome and I appreciate all of the hard work of Judge Holmberg and the jury, and thank them for their thoughtfulness in handling this case."

The Goop founder's comments were echoed in a similar statement released by her legal team. Attorney Steve Owens said, "We are pleased with this unanimous outcome and appreciate the judge and jury's thoughtful handling of the case. Gwyneth has a history of advocating for what she believes in-this situation was no different and she will continue to stand up for what is right."

