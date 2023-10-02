Latto Accused of Taking Money Back From Dancers After Making It Rain at Atlanta Party

Instagram Celebrity

Seemingly in response to the allegation, the 'Big Energy' raptress takes to Instagram Live to show her taking dancers to a studio and throwing more money on them.

AceShowbiz - Latto (Mulatto) seemingly can get cheap when it comes to having fun. The 2023 Grammy Award nominee for Best New Artist has been thrown under the bus by a stripper who claimed that she took back money from dancers at a strip club in Atlanta.

The 24-year-old femcee recently hosted a party at the Magic City Strip Club, which had been rebranded to Latto City to celebrate her new single. On Saturday, September 30, she took to Instagram to share pictures of her holding stacks of cash with two scantily-clad women bending their backs on her.

The "Big Energy" hitmaker was seen dancing with the money as she rocked a pink top with white sheer fabric on the torso, paired with matching hot pants. She wrote in the caption, "I told Brook get da balloons."

While Latto appeared to have had a lot of fun at the party, a stripper was left unimpressed by the raptress' visit to the club. The woman claimed in a video that the Columbus native took the money back after discovering that her wallet had been stolen at the club.

Latto has not directly responded to the accusation, but on Sunday, she threw another party at her recording studio. Filming it on Instagram Live, she was seen throwing more money while dancing in a pink hoodie and matching sweatpants.

Many have since defended Latto as they refused to believe the stripper's allegation. "so where's the proof? im tired of the verbal accusations," one fan reacted to the woman's video. Another remarked, "I honestly doubt latto would be that d*mb to do that."

Someone else defended Latto even if she did take back the money. "If my card was stolen i wouldve done the same thing," the third person tried to justify.

Latto has been celebrating the release of her new single "Issa Party" feat. BabyDrill.

