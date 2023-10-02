 

Beyonce's Mom Tina Knowles Flaunts Stunning Makeup Look by Multi-Talented Blue Ivy

Beyonce's Mom Tina Knowles Flaunts Stunning Makeup Look by Multi-Talented Blue Ivy
Instagram
Celebrity

The businesswoman and fashion designer appears youthful following a makeover by her 11-year-old granddaughter, whom she deems a 'makeup guru' and 'extraordinaire.'

  • Oct 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tina Knowles has flaunted a stunning face makeover by Blue Ivy. While revealing that her granddaughter has been helping her with her makeup look for years, the mother of iconic singer Beyonce Knowles couldn't help but shower the multi-talented teen with praise.

On Sunday, October 1, the 69-year-old businesswoman made use of her Instagram account to upload a video featuring the result of full glam on her face which was done by Blue. In the clip, she appeared youthful with soft orange blush on both of her cheeks and bright red lipstick. Her eyes were accentuated with long lashes, filled-in eyebrows and glittery golden eyelids.

In the footage, Tina, who was standing in front of a huge mirror in a dressing room, showed off the result of the makeover as she gushed over her grandchild. "Hi! I'm here with the makeup guru, makeup extraordinaire, Miss Blue Ivy Carter," Tina began saying in the clip. In the background, it could be seen that her granddaughter waved one of her hands.

"She just did my makeup. She's been doing my makeup for years, and I really like it," Tina, whose long hair was styled into waves and parted to the side, went on to share. She further explained about the 11-year-old's palette choices, "I just don't know about ... I don't know if you can see it, but I've got, like, little glittery stuff on the top."

  Editors' Pick

"And I told her I think I might be a tad big too old for glitter on my eyes, what do you think?" she added. In response, Blue was quick to say that her grandmother is not too old for all the glitter she used.

Not stopping there, the fashion designer additionally praised Blue in the caption of the post. "Blue IV Carter , never ceases to amaze me," she exclaimed. "She can draw , she can paint , she can do makeup , she can play the piano and the list goes on !"

Referring to Blue's aunt and singer Solange Knowles, Tina then elaborated, "She reminds me so much of my multi talented younger babygirl! @solangeknowles who could do well just about anything she put her mind to !" She concluded, "But I love her makeup it is so amazing!!!"

It did not take long for the post to be flooded with positive online responses. In the comments section, Beyonce's dancer Jonte' Moaning made a request by writing, "I want [Blue] to do mines today for the last show! After all we been through." Jonte' was referring to Queen Bey's show, which concludes her "Renaissance" world tour, in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday, October 1.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Latto Accused of Taking Money Back From Dancers After Making It Rain at Atlanta Party

Kris Jenner Prevents Corey Gamble From Taking 'Yellowstone' Offer Due to Jealousy
Related Posts
Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Praised by Kelly Rowland for Her Strong Work Ethic

Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Praised by Kelly Rowland for Her Strong Work Ethic

Tina Knowles Gushes Over Granddaughter Blue Ivy After Performing at Beyonce's Philadelphia Show

Tina Knowles Gushes Over Granddaughter Blue Ivy After Performing at Beyonce's Philadelphia Show

Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Stuns With $80K Bid at Wearable Art Gala

Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Stuns With $80K Bid at Wearable Art Gala

Fans Gush Over Blue Ivy's Height in Tina Knowles' Birthday Tribute to Her

Fans Gush Over Blue Ivy's Height in Tina Knowles' Birthday Tribute to Her

Latest News
'PAW Patrol' Sequel Edges Out 'Saw X' for No. 1 Debut at Box Office
  • Oct 02, 2023

'PAW Patrol' Sequel Edges Out 'Saw X' for No. 1 Debut at Box Office

Shannon Beador Takes Her Dog for Walk After Animal Control Investigation
  • Oct 02, 2023

Shannon Beador Takes Her Dog for Walk After Animal Control Investigation

Kris Jenner Prevents Corey Gamble From Taking 'Yellowstone' Offer Due to Jealousy
  • Oct 02, 2023

Kris Jenner Prevents Corey Gamble From Taking 'Yellowstone' Offer Due to Jealousy

Artist of the Week: Tate McRae
  • Oct 02, 2023

Artist of the Week: Tate McRae

Beyonce's Mom Tina Knowles Flaunts Stunning Makeup Look by Multi-Talented Blue Ivy
  • Oct 02, 2023

Beyonce's Mom Tina Knowles Flaunts Stunning Makeup Look by Multi-Talented Blue Ivy

Latto Accused of Taking Money Back From Dancers After Making It Rain at Atlanta Party
  • Oct 02, 2023

Latto Accused of Taking Money Back From Dancers After Making It Rain at Atlanta Party

Most Read
John Goodman Happy to Have 'Regained' His Life After Giving Up Alcohol
Celebrity

John Goodman Happy to Have 'Regained' His Life After Giving Up Alcohol

Tupac Shakur's Sister Celebrates 'Victory' After Arrest and Indictment of His Shooting Suspect

Tupac Shakur's Sister Celebrates 'Victory' After Arrest and Indictment of His Shooting Suspect

Jane Lynch Moves to Small Town With Her Wife to Get Away From 'Macabre' World

Jane Lynch Moves to Small Town With Her Wife to Get Away From 'Macabre' World

Victoria Beckham 'Still Wants to Kill' Those Who Blame Husband David's Red Card in 1998 World Cup

Victoria Beckham 'Still Wants to Kill' Those Who Blame Husband David's Red Card in 1998 World Cup

Billy Porter Struggles With 'Survivor's Guilt' for Leading Full Life With HIV

Billy Porter Struggles With 'Survivor's Guilt' for Leading Full Life With HIV

'That's So Raven' Star Anneliese Van Der Pol Worked as Waitress After the Show Ended

'That's So Raven' Star Anneliese Van Der Pol Worked as Waitress After the Show Ended

Mel B Claims Rib Fracture Was 'Nothing Compared' to Abusive Marriage to Stephen Belafonte

Mel B Claims Rib Fracture Was 'Nothing Compared' to Abusive Marriage to Stephen Belafonte

Britney Spears to Drop Bombshell About Her Family History in Memoir

Britney Spears to Drop Bombshell About Her Family History in Memoir

Alicia Keys Submits Trademark Application for Her Tea Range

Alicia Keys Submits Trademark Application for Her Tea Range