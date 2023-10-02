Beyonce's Mom Tina Knowles Flaunts Stunning Makeup Look by Multi-Talented Blue Ivy

Instagram Celebrity

The businesswoman and fashion designer appears youthful following a makeover by her 11-year-old granddaughter, whom she deems a 'makeup guru' and 'extraordinaire.'

Oct 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tina Knowles has flaunted a stunning face makeover by Blue Ivy. While revealing that her granddaughter has been helping her with her makeup look for years, the mother of iconic singer Beyonce Knowles couldn't help but shower the multi-talented teen with praise.

On Sunday, October 1, the 69-year-old businesswoman made use of her Instagram account to upload a video featuring the result of full glam on her face which was done by Blue. In the clip, she appeared youthful with soft orange blush on both of her cheeks and bright red lipstick. Her eyes were accentuated with long lashes, filled-in eyebrows and glittery golden eyelids.

In the footage, Tina, who was standing in front of a huge mirror in a dressing room, showed off the result of the makeover as she gushed over her grandchild. "Hi! I'm here with the makeup guru, makeup extraordinaire, Miss Blue Ivy Carter," Tina began saying in the clip. In the background, it could be seen that her granddaughter waved one of her hands.

"She just did my makeup. She's been doing my makeup for years, and I really like it," Tina, whose long hair was styled into waves and parted to the side, went on to share. She further explained about the 11-year-old's palette choices, "I just don't know about ... I don't know if you can see it, but I've got, like, little glittery stuff on the top."

"And I told her I think I might be a tad big too old for glitter on my eyes, what do you think?" she added. In response, Blue was quick to say that her grandmother is not too old for all the glitter she used.

Not stopping there, the fashion designer additionally praised Blue in the caption of the post. "Blue IV Carter , never ceases to amaze me," she exclaimed. "She can draw , she can paint , she can do makeup , she can play the piano and the list goes on !"

Referring to Blue's aunt and singer Solange Knowles, Tina then elaborated, "She reminds me so much of my multi talented younger babygirl! @solangeknowles who could do well just about anything she put her mind to !" She concluded, "But I love her makeup it is so amazing!!!"

It did not take long for the post to be flooded with positive online responses. In the comments section, Beyonce's dancer Jonte' Moaning made a request by writing, "I want [Blue] to do mines today for the last show! After all we been through." Jonte' was referring to Queen Bey's show, which concludes her "Renaissance" world tour, in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday, October 1.

You can share this post!