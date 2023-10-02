 

Tiffani Thiessen Shuts Down Undergoing Plastic Surgery or Fillers

The 'Saved by the Bell' actress, who is turning 50 in January, insists she has no plans to join the Hollywood trend to go under the knife as she likes seeing signs of aging on her face.

  • Oct 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tiffani Thiessen has denied having plastic surgery or fillers to keep her youthful looks. The "Saved by the Bell" actress, who is turning 50 in January, insists she has no plans to join the Hollywood trend to go under the knife, as she likes seeing signs of aging on her face.

She told Page Six, "I like my laugh lines. And I call them laugh lines and happy lines because that's what they are, you know? And I also cried a lot, too. So they probably were created for that, too. But that's life. And I earned them."

Tiffani added the children she has with her 51-year-old actor husband Brady Smith - daughter Harper, 13, and son Holt, eight, are a huge reason she hasn't had any work done. "I want to lead by example. I have a teenage daughter - I don't want her to see that I'm scared (about) turning 50 and that I need to change my face or anything," she divulged.

  Editors' Pick

But she said about experiencing pressure to go under the knife, "Of course I did. And I still do sometimes. I mean I look at (myself) in Zoom and I'm like, 'Oh boy!' But that's part of it, right? Like there's days (you) feel better than others and there's days that I don't care so much."

Tiffani, best known for playing Kelly Kapowski on NBC's "Saved by the Bell", is promoting her second cookbook "Here We Go Again: Recipes and Inspiration to Level Up Your Leftovers", which she says focusing on budgeting and health in cooking. She added she grew up using leftovers because her parents were "on a budget, and my mom was really kind of the one that showed me how to stretch food throughout the week."

The actress added "everybody could use" budget cooking advice "in this day and age", and said she is also trying to teach her kids about her hatred of food waste. She said it is "absurd" to think "like 40 per cent of food is wasted from farm to table" and added her book is ideal for amateur cooks.

The star added, "I feel like it's a book where you don't have to be really good in the kitchen, like just kind of know your way around the kitchen to be able to do any of these recipes. But it's all ingredients that you probably already have in your pantry and your fridge. You're not going to find ingredients you can't pronounce or can't find. That was something that was really important to me, too."

