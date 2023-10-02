Artist of the Week: Tate McRae

Instagram Music

The 'you broke me first' hitmaker is back capturing the hearts of listeners everywhere as her latest offering went viral on social media and made impressive chart positions.

Oct 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tate McRae has struck gold once again with her powerful and empowering song, "Greedy". The track, which went viral on TikTok, has garnered immense attention and success, climbing multiple music charts across the globe and even surpassing her previous hit "you broke me first".

The "So You Think You Can Dance" alum scored new high marks as "Greedy" skyrocketed to number 9 on the Billboard Global Excluding US listing and claimed the 11th spot on the US-inclusive Global 200 chart. She previously peaked at No. 15 on the former and No. 16 on the latter with her 2020 single.

On top of that, "Greedy" marked McRae's second entry into the Top 40 on the prestigious Hot 100, reaching an impressive position of number 33. This achievement follows her earlier success with "you broke me first," which peaked at number 17 on the same chart. McRae's consistent presence in the Top 40 reflects her growing fan base and talent as an artist.

Back in her home country of Canada, "Greedy" made a significant impact as well. The song soared to number 10 on the Canadian Hot 100, marking McRae's third top 10 hit on the chart. Her previous successes, "you broke me first" reaching number 8 and "she's all i wanna be" peaking at number 10, demonstrating her stronghold in the Canadian music scene.

The U.K. has also showered the 20-year-old Canadian singer/songwriter with love and support, as "Greedy" claimed the number 5 spot on the Singles Chart.

With its infectious beats and empowering lyrics, "Greedy" serves as a testament to McRae's talent and artistic vision. The song resonates with listeners, especially young women, who find solace and strength in its message of self-empowerment and independence. As McRae continues to rise in popularity, her music serves as an anthem for those seeking empowerment and inspiration.

