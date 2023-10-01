 

Travis Barker Claims He Had Trigeminal Neuralgia the Same Week He Tested Positive for COVID-19

The Blink-182 drummer, who is currently expecting his first child with wife Kourtney Kardashian, revealed that he had contracted coronavirus back in September 22 by sharing a snap of his positive home testing kit.

AceShowbiz - Travis Barker has opened up about his condition after suffering from some health issues. Making use of X, formerly Twitter, the Blink-182 drummer revealed that he had trigeminal neuralgia the same week he tested positive for COVID-19.

The 47-year-old got candid about his medical condition on Friday, September 29. "Also last week I had covid, an episode of trigeminal neuralgia, and a root canal. Which means I can pretty much handle anything god throws at me," he penned.

Trigeminal neuralgia is "a condition that causes painful sensations similar to an electric shock on one side of the face," according to the Mayo Clinic. The site also stated that "this chronic pain condition affects the trigeminal nerve, which carries sensation from your face to your brain."

Before sharing the post, Travis admitted in a previous tweet that he still has a fear of flying. "I still hate flying. I love touring and playing music but I unfortunately associate traveling and flying with death," he confessed. "I am strong and nothing can keep me from living life though."

The husband of Kourtney Kardashian, who is set to rejoin his band's world tour after postponement, was one of the passengers of a plane that was involved in a deadly accident in Columbia back in 2008. At the time, the private Learjet he was aboard crashed shortly after take-off, killing four passengers and leaving him as one of only two survivors.

The accident killed his close friends Chris Baker, Charles "Che" Still and the two pilots. Travis' friend Adam "DJ AM" Goldstein also survived the crash, but died of an accidental drug overdose a year later. At the time, Travis suffered third-degree burns on 65 percent of his body and spent months in the hospital, enduring 16 surgeries.

