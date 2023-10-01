Bindi Irwin 'Sees the World in a New Way' After Having Surgery for Endometriosis

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Crikey! It's the Irwins' star feels like she has gotten a 'second chance at life' following a life-changing surgery after years of battling severe pain due to endometriosis.

Oct 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - Bindi Irwin has gotten a "second chance at life" after undergoing surgery for endometriosis. The 25-year-old conservationist - who has a two-year-old daughter Grace with husband Chandler Powell - had battled the reproductive condition, which sees uterine tissue grow outside the uterus for more than a decade, but after undergoing life-changing surgery, she can "see the world in a new way" as she balances motherhood and filming TV shows at her family's zoo.

"My life now looks completely different than it did before I had my surgery. Over the 10 years that I was really battling with endo[metriosis] without knowing it, I would get progressively worse every week and in the end, before my surgery, I was barely able to get out of bed. And now on the other side of surgery, I mean, I'm going for daily zoo walks with my family," she told Fox News Digital.

"I'm able to go to our management meetings and check up on our animals and do the filming work that I love and play with my daughter. And it is just so wonderful. I feel like I see the world in a new way now. I'm able to actually do things again. It does feel like a second chance at life."

The "Crikey! It's the Irwins" star - who is the daughter of late Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin and his widow Terri - admitted in August she wasn't sure whether or not to discuss her health publicly, but she felt like she had a responsibility to try and help other women by sharing her story.

In a lengthy Instagram post, she wrote, "For 10yrs I've struggled with insurmountable fatigue, pain and nausea. Trying to remain a positive person and hide the pain has been a very long road. These last 10yrs have included many tests, doctors visits, scans, etc. A doctor told me it was simply something you deal with as a woman and I gave up entirely, trying to function through the pain."

"I didn't find answers until a friend @lesliemosier helped set me on a path of regaining my life. I decided to undergo surgery for endometriosis. Every part of my life was getting torn apart because of the pain. To cut a long story short, they found 37 lesions, some very deep and difficult to remove, a chocolate cyst."

"@seckinmd's first words to me when I was in recovery were, 'How did you live with this much pain?' Validation for years of pain is indescribable."

You can share this post!