Travis Barker Contracting Covid-19 Amid World Tour

The Blink-182 drummer has tested positive for Covid-19 after resuming his world tour with the band following a short break to accompany his pregnant wife for an emergency surgery.

Sep 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - Travis Barker is confirmed to have contracted Covid amid Blink-182's international tour. The 47-year-old drummer - who caused the postponement of the group's shows in Europe earlier this month when he rushed home to be by wife Kourtney Kardashian's side as she underwent emergency surgery on their unborn baby son - admitted on Friday, September 22 he had the disease by sharing a snap of his positive home testing kit.

Posting an image of himself on his Instagram Stories holding the plastic white tester showing a double-line result, he captioned it with a series of sick and shocked-face emojis.

Travis Barker tested positive for Covid-19

Travis also tested positive for coronavirus in 2022 - two months after he was hospitalised with "severe" and "life-threatening" pancreatitis.

Blink 182, which also includes members Tom DeLonge, 47, and Mark Hoppus, 51, are set to perform at the Altice Arena in Portugal on October 2.

Travis told fans on X after wife Kourtney, 44, underwent emergency surgery on their unborn baby son, "I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I'm so grateful went well." He also thanked his followers for their support before noting Blink 182's tour would shortly resume, signing off his message with, "God is great."

The band, who are releasing an upcoming album, recently came together to reflect on the numerous "catastrophes" they have endured in their personal lives before finally reuniting.

Vocalist and guitarist Tom revealed in a YouTube clip he had told his wife he never expected to play music or "tour again" after he left the band for a second time in 2015.

His view changed when frontman Mark told his bandmates in 2021 he'd been diagnosed with cancer. Mark announced in 2021 that he was battling cancer and is currently in remission.

Travis and Kourtney married in May 2022 and in June this year she announced she was expecting her first child with her husband as he performed with his band - by holding up a sign that said, "Travis I'm pregnant." The same month, the pair revealed that they were having a baby boy.

Kourtney also has children Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and eight-year-old Reign, who she had with 40-year-old fellow reality star Scott Disick.

