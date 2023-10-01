Ne-Yo Declared Legal Father of Sade Bagnerise's Young Kids

Cover Images/TheNews2 Celebrity

Braiden and Brixto, who are aged two and seven months respectively, will reportedly have their last names legally changed from Bagnerise to the 43-year-old singer's last name, Smith.

AceShowbiz - Ne-Yo has officially been declared the legal father of Sade Bagnerise's kids. The "Miss Independent" hitmaker has been declared the natural and biological daddy of sons Braiden and Brixton.

The two kids, aged two and seven months respectively, will reportedly have their last names changed from Bagnerise to the 43-year-old's last name, Smith. According to TMZ, the boys will also have access to the singer's inheritance although their parents are no longer dating.

In May, Ne-Yo filed legal papers to request a DNA test to make sure that Sade's younger child, Brixton, is his. While he had doubts about Brixton, the musician acknowledged that he's the father of Sade's older child, Braiden.

Ne-Yo stated in the docs that it would be the best option if he and Sade share "joint physical custody of the minor children." He additionally said he desires a "liberal parenting time schedule" with the kids.

Despite requesting the paternity test, Ne-Yo declared that he has supported the kids financially. He also wanted the court to determine the child support amounts he should pay.

Ne-Yo romanced Sade while he was still married to Crystal Smith a.k.a. Crystal Renay Williams. Crystal herself filed a divorce from him in August 2022 after six years of marriage for his infidelity. Their divorce was finalized on January 26.

The former spouses share three children Shaffer Jr., 7, Roman, 5, and Isabella, 2. He is also a father to Madilyn, 12, and Mason, 11, from his relationship with ex-girlfriend Monyetta Shaw.

