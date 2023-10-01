 

Ne-Yo Declared Legal Father of Sade Bagnerise's Young Kids

Ne-Yo Declared Legal Father of Sade Bagnerise's Young Kids
Cover Images/TheNews2
Celebrity

Braiden and Brixto, who are aged two and seven months respectively, will reportedly have their last names legally changed from Bagnerise to the 43-year-old singer's last name, Smith.

  • Oct 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ne-Yo has officially been declared the legal father of Sade Bagnerise's kids. The "Miss Independent" hitmaker has been declared the natural and biological daddy of sons Braiden and Brixton.

The two kids, aged two and seven months respectively, will reportedly have their last names changed from Bagnerise to the 43-year-old's last name, Smith. According to TMZ, the boys will also have access to the singer's inheritance although their parents are no longer dating.

In May, Ne-Yo filed legal papers to request a DNA test to make sure that Sade's younger child, Brixton, is his. While he had doubts about Brixton, the musician acknowledged that he's the father of Sade's older child, Braiden.

  Editors' Pick

Ne-Yo stated in the docs that it would be the best option if he and Sade share "joint physical custody of the minor children." He additionally said he desires a "liberal parenting time schedule" with the kids.

Despite requesting the paternity test, Ne-Yo declared that he has supported the kids financially. He also wanted the court to determine the child support amounts he should pay.

Ne-Yo romanced Sade while he was still married to Crystal Smith a.k.a. Crystal Renay Williams. Crystal herself filed a divorce from him in August 2022 after six years of marriage for his infidelity. Their divorce was finalized on January 26.

The former spouses share three children Shaffer Jr., 7, Roman, 5, and Isabella, 2. He is also a father to Madilyn, 12, and Mason, 11, from his relationship with ex-girlfriend Monyetta Shaw.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Arnold Schwarzenegger Worried He Would Struggle to Bond With Grandchildren

Erica Mena Accuses Mona Scott-Young of Saving Face for Saying She Isn't the One Behind 'LHH' Firing
Related Posts
Ne-Yo's BM Sade Vows to Keep Protecting Her Kids Despite Arrest for Helping Son in Fight

Ne-Yo's BM Sade Vows to Keep Protecting Her Kids Despite Arrest for Helping Son in Fight

Ne-Yo's BM Monyetta Shaw Claims Their Split Has Something to Do With Preference in Bed

Ne-Yo's BM Monyetta Shaw Claims Their Split Has Something to Do With Preference in Bed

Ne-Yo's Baby Mama Against His Anti-Transgender Comments

Ne-Yo's Baby Mama Against His Anti-Transgender Comments

Ne-Yo Discusses Right to Voice His Opinion After Apologizing for Slamming Parents of Trans Children

Ne-Yo Discusses Right to Voice His Opinion After Apologizing for Slamming Parents of Trans Children

Latest News
Arnold Schwarzenegger Worried He Would Struggle to Bond With Grandchildren
  • Oct 01, 2023

Arnold Schwarzenegger Worried He Would Struggle to Bond With Grandchildren

Erica Mena Accuses Mona Scott-Young of Saving Face for Saying She Isn't the One Behind 'LHH' Firing
  • Oct 01, 2023

Erica Mena Accuses Mona Scott-Young of Saving Face for Saying She Isn't the One Behind 'LHH' Firing

Ne-Yo Declared Legal Father of Sade Bagnerise's Young Kids
  • Oct 01, 2023

Ne-Yo Declared Legal Father of Sade Bagnerise's Young Kids

Chrissy Teigen Blames Insecurity for Not Writing Her Own Wedding Vows
  • Oct 01, 2023

Chrissy Teigen Blames Insecurity for Not Writing Her Own Wedding Vows

Disney's 'Wish' Scores the Most Watched Trailer for the Studio
  • Oct 01, 2023

Disney's 'Wish' Scores the Most Watched Trailer for the Studio

Britney Spears to Drop Bombshell About Her Family History in Memoir
  • Oct 01, 2023

Britney Spears to Drop Bombshell About Her Family History in Memoir

Most Read
Kylie Jenner Oozes Marilyn Monroe Vibe at Paris Fashion Week
Celebrity

Kylie Jenner Oozes Marilyn Monroe Vibe at Paris Fashion Week

Bethenny Frankel Issues Apology for Claiming Taylor Swift Puts Travis Kelce 'on the Map'

Bethenny Frankel Issues Apology for Claiming Taylor Swift Puts Travis Kelce 'on the Map'

Cher's Boyfriend AE 'Filling the Gap' After She's Deeply Affected by Tina Turner's Death

Cher's Boyfriend AE 'Filling the Gap' After She's Deeply Affected by Tina Turner's Death

Jax Taylor Rips Tom Sandoval for Trying to Steal Ex Ariana Madix's Spotlight

Jax Taylor Rips Tom Sandoval for Trying to Steal Ex Ariana Madix's Spotlight

Donald Trump's Wife Melania 'Quietly' Renegotiating Prenup to Protect Son Barron

Donald Trump's Wife Melania 'Quietly' Renegotiating Prenup to Protect Son Barron

Britney Spears' Ex Kevin Federline Packs on PDA With Wife in First Sighting Since Hawaii Move

Britney Spears' Ex Kevin Federline Packs on PDA With Wife in First Sighting Since Hawaii Move

Cardi B Begs to Go Home While Eating Spicy Wings on 'Hot Ones'

Cardi B Begs to Go Home While Eating Spicy Wings on 'Hot Ones'

Travis Kelce Cheekily Reacts to Mark Cuban's Dating Advice to Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce Cheekily Reacts to Mark Cuban's Dating Advice to Taylor Swift

'No Jumper' Host Adam22 Dragged After Dishing on Drake's Junk

'No Jumper' Host Adam22 Dragged After Dishing on Drake's Junk