 

Kristin Davis Dishes on What She Loves About Aging

Kristin Davis Dishes on What She Loves About Aging
Cover Images/Darla Khazei
Celebrity

The 'Sex and the City' actress reflects on her fame and talks about the things that she's learned over the years and how her perspective changes as she's growing older.

  • Oct 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kristin Davis has started to think "deeper" as she gets older. The 58-year-old actress joined her "Sex and the City" co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker, 58, and Cynthia Nixon, 57, for the spin-off "And Just Like That..." in 2021 and admitted that she "didn't expect" the level of scrutiny they received after almost two decades away from the screen but has been able to deal with it by finding a "balance" as the show enters production on its third season.

"Just because we're in our 50s doesn't mean we don't have important stories to tell. We were like, 'It's okay. It'll be fine.' Well, it's one thing to think about it. Then you get there and you're like, 'Oh, gosh. This is so intense,' " she told People.

  Editors' Pick

"When you get older you're like 'What makes me happy? How am I enriched or can I enrich someone else?' You're thinking in a deeper way, and I love that part of aging. As you grow older, you think about those things more and it balances out the kind of hyper-focus on what you look like."

The "Deadly Illusions" star is the adoptive mother of Gemma and Wilson and went on to add that these days she is more selective about the kind of work she chooses to take on because she needs to consider being able to spend time with her children as well.

She added, "I'm more choosy about how I spend my time. I have two kids, so everything is filtered through how much time I have separate from them, which isn't a lot, but I only do something if it's really important to me and is going to contribute to the world."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Arnold Schwarzenegger Worried He Would Struggle to Bond With Grandchildren

Ne-Yo Declared Legal Father of Sade Bagnerise's Young Kids
Related Posts
Kristin Davis Shares Her Experience After Visiting Ukrainian Refugees

Kristin Davis Shares Her Experience After Visiting Ukrainian Refugees

Kristin Davis Has No Interest in Getting Married

Kristin Davis Has No Interest in Getting Married

Kristin Davis Has No Power to Resolve Issues Between Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker

Kristin Davis Has No Power to Resolve Issues Between Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker

Kristin Davis Quit Drinking Over Fear It Could Get in the Away of Her Ambitions

Kristin Davis Quit Drinking Over Fear It Could Get in the Away of Her Ambitions

Latest News
Hugh Bonneville Calls It Quits With Wife of 25 Years
  • Oct 01, 2023

Hugh Bonneville Calls It Quits With Wife of 25 Years

Travis Barker Claims He Had Trigeminal Neuralgia the Same Week He Tested Positive for COVID-19
  • Oct 01, 2023

Travis Barker Claims He Had Trigeminal Neuralgia the Same Week He Tested Positive for COVID-19

Kristin Davis Dishes on What She Loves About Aging
  • Oct 01, 2023

Kristin Davis Dishes on What She Loves About Aging

Arnold Schwarzenegger Worried He Would Struggle to Bond With Grandchildren
  • Oct 01, 2023

Arnold Schwarzenegger Worried He Would Struggle to Bond With Grandchildren

Erica Mena Accuses Mona Scott-Young of Saving Face for Saying She Isn't the One Behind 'LHH' Firing
  • Oct 01, 2023

Erica Mena Accuses Mona Scott-Young of Saving Face for Saying She Isn't the One Behind 'LHH' Firing

Ne-Yo Declared Legal Father of Sade Bagnerise's Young Kids
  • Oct 01, 2023

Ne-Yo Declared Legal Father of Sade Bagnerise's Young Kids

Most Read
Kylie Jenner Oozes Marilyn Monroe Vibe at Paris Fashion Week
Celebrity

Kylie Jenner Oozes Marilyn Monroe Vibe at Paris Fashion Week

Bethenny Frankel Issues Apology for Claiming Taylor Swift Puts Travis Kelce 'on the Map'

Bethenny Frankel Issues Apology for Claiming Taylor Swift Puts Travis Kelce 'on the Map'

Cher's Boyfriend AE 'Filling the Gap' After She's Deeply Affected by Tina Turner's Death

Cher's Boyfriend AE 'Filling the Gap' After She's Deeply Affected by Tina Turner's Death

Jax Taylor Rips Tom Sandoval for Trying to Steal Ex Ariana Madix's Spotlight

Jax Taylor Rips Tom Sandoval for Trying to Steal Ex Ariana Madix's Spotlight

Britney Spears' Ex Kevin Federline Packs on PDA With Wife in First Sighting Since Hawaii Move

Britney Spears' Ex Kevin Federline Packs on PDA With Wife in First Sighting Since Hawaii Move

Donald Trump's Wife Melania 'Quietly' Renegotiating Prenup to Protect Son Barron

Donald Trump's Wife Melania 'Quietly' Renegotiating Prenup to Protect Son Barron

Cardi B Begs to Go Home While Eating Spicy Wings on 'Hot Ones'

Cardi B Begs to Go Home While Eating Spicy Wings on 'Hot Ones'

'No Jumper' Host Adam22 Dragged After Dishing on Drake's Junk

'No Jumper' Host Adam22 Dragged After Dishing on Drake's Junk

Travis Kelce Cheekily Reacts to Mark Cuban's Dating Advice to Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce Cheekily Reacts to Mark Cuban's Dating Advice to Taylor Swift