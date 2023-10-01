Erica Mena Accuses Mona Scott-Young of Saving Face for Saying She Isn't the One Behind 'LHH' Firing

Cover Images/Sara De Boer TV

The reality star calls out the 'LHH' producer for claiming she wasn't the one who fired Erica despite sharing a cryptic message about 'handling' a situation in early September.

Oct 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - Erica Mena wasn't feeling Mona Scott-Young's recent claim. The reality star accused the latter of "saving face" after the TV producer said she wasn't the one who fired Erica from "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta".

Taking to Instagram Story on Friday, September 29, the 35-year-old wrote, "Sooo @monascottyoung your saying that fake Olivia Pope post wasn't you 'handling' anything. Just you desperately trying to save face just like the network is." She then sarcastically added, "Got it."

Erica made the post after Mona addressed her fiing on "Way Up with Angela Yee". The 56-year-old declared, "Listen, it has been 13 years, that machine is self-sustaining. You know what I'm saying. I'm not in the field and I know it's hard for people to understand that. Which is why, you know, it's like a double-edged sword right?"

"I'm not about to sit there like this… going back and forth," Mona continued while doing her fingers in a typing motion. She went on to note, "I'm not day-to-day on the franchise anymore."

"I'm making movies now, 'Love and Murder' ... 'Atlanta Playboy'," she further detailed. "I'm doing scripted, making movies… expanding you know. Created a platform, created an opportunity, right? Put it in the hands of folks, shout out to Lashawn Browning, Antoinette Media, and Donna Edge Rochell. There is a team, you know, of Black women doing this show."

Mona's statement arrived after she shared a cryptic message in early September. After the scene of Erica calling Spice a racial slur during an altercation went viral, Mona posted a text that read, "Handled," on Instagram.

