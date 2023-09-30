Kerry Katona Opens Up on Her Struggle With 'Scary' Panic Attack

Instagram Celebrity

While discussing her mental health struggle, the former Atomic Kitten singer explains to her fans that she has been battling 'crippling' anxiety for 'many years.'

AceShowbiz - Kerry Katona was forced to cancel work after suffering a "scary" panic attack. The former Atomic Kitten singer, 42, - who was initially wed to Westlife singer Brian McFadden from 2002 until 2006 and has Molly, 22, and 20-year-old Lilly-Sue with him but went on to have Heidi, 16, and Max, 15, with second husband Mark Croft, and also has nine-year-old daughter DJ with the late George Kay, but is now engaged to fitness instructor Ryan Mahoney - admitted that she recently had a panic attack so severe that she had to pull the plug on a gig as she urged fans to remember that their mental health should always take priority.

"Your mental health comes first, and there's absolutely nothing wrong with admitting that. I've struggled with anxiety myself for many years. I had a severe panic attack just last week. I had to cancel a gig as I felt so unwell. It really scared me. I haven't had an attack like that in a long time. Anxiety is crippling," she said in her new! magazine column.

Meanwhile, the OnlyFans star had seen a trailer for new documentary "House of Kardashian" and slammed claims made by Caitlyn Jenner - who whilst living as Bruce Jenner fathered Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner with ex-wife Kris Jenner - that her stepdaughter Kim had "calculated" her rise to fame.

She said, "Caitlyn Jenner has claimed Kim Kardashian 'calculated' her rise to fame, in a trailer for new Sky documentary House Of Kardashian. I do think it's in quite bad taste for Caitlyn to be coming out and making these claims. I can imagine it puts her daughters, Kylie and Kendall, in a bit of an awkward position, too. I don't think Caitlyn would be as famous as she is now if it wasn't for the Kardashians."

