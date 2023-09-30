 

Kerry Katona Opens Up on Her Struggle With 'Scary' Panic Attack

Kerry Katona Opens Up on Her Struggle With 'Scary' Panic Attack
Instagram
Celebrity

While discussing her mental health struggle, the former Atomic Kitten singer explains to her fans that she has been battling 'crippling' anxiety for 'many years.'

  • Sep 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kerry Katona was forced to cancel work after suffering a "scary" panic attack. The former Atomic Kitten singer, 42, - who was initially wed to Westlife singer Brian McFadden from 2002 until 2006 and has Molly, 22, and 20-year-old Lilly-Sue with him but went on to have Heidi, 16, and Max, 15, with second husband Mark Croft, and also has nine-year-old daughter DJ with the late George Kay, but is now engaged to fitness instructor Ryan Mahoney - admitted that she recently had a panic attack so severe that she had to pull the plug on a gig as she urged fans to remember that their mental health should always take priority.

"Your mental health comes first, and there's absolutely nothing wrong with admitting that. I've struggled with anxiety myself for many years. I had a severe panic attack just last week. I had to cancel a gig as I felt so unwell. It really scared me. I haven't had an attack like that in a long time. Anxiety is crippling," she said in her new! magazine column.

  Editors' Pick

Meanwhile, the OnlyFans star had seen a trailer for new documentary "House of Kardashian" and slammed claims made by Caitlyn Jenner - who whilst living as Bruce Jenner fathered Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner with ex-wife Kris Jenner - that her stepdaughter Kim had "calculated" her rise to fame.

She said, "Caitlyn Jenner has claimed Kim Kardashian 'calculated' her rise to fame, in a trailer for new Sky documentary House Of Kardashian. I do think it's in quite bad taste for Caitlyn to be coming out and making these claims. I can imagine it puts her daughters, Kylie and Kendall, in a bit of an awkward position, too. I don't think Caitlyn would be as famous as she is now if it wasn't for the Kardashians."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kyle Richards' Husband Mauricio Umansky Retracts 'Not Separated' Claim, Confirms Their Split

Wynonna Judd Recalls Saying Goodbye to Mom While Holding Her Body After Her Suicide
Related Posts
Kerry Katona Reveals Plan to Move to Spain Following latest Holiday Trip

Kerry Katona Reveals Plan to Move to Spain Following latest Holiday Trip

Kerry Katona Rants Against Ex-Husband Brian McFadden for Not Giving 'Maintenance Money'

Kerry Katona Rants Against Ex-Husband Brian McFadden for Not Giving 'Maintenance Money'

Kerry Katona Justifies Selling Her Racy Contents, Feels 'Empowered' by OnlyFans

Kerry Katona Justifies Selling Her Racy Contents, Feels 'Empowered' by OnlyFans

Kerry Katona Terrified of Technology After Fiance's Instagram Is Hacked

Kerry Katona Terrified of Technology After Fiance's Instagram Is Hacked

Latest News
Michael Fassbender 'Salivating' to Play Lead Role in David Fincher's 'The Killer'
  • Sep 30, 2023

Michael Fassbender 'Salivating' to Play Lead Role in David Fincher's 'The Killer'

Wynonna Judd Recalls Saying Goodbye to Mom While Holding Her Body After Her Suicide
  • Sep 30, 2023

Wynonna Judd Recalls Saying Goodbye to Mom While Holding Her Body After Her Suicide

Kerry Katona Opens Up on Her Struggle With 'Scary' Panic Attack
  • Sep 30, 2023

Kerry Katona Opens Up on Her Struggle With 'Scary' Panic Attack

Natalie Portman Thrilled After New Movie 'May December' Sold to Netflix for $11 Million
  • Sep 30, 2023

Natalie Portman Thrilled After New Movie 'May December' Sold to Netflix for $11 Million

Kyle Richards' Husband Mauricio Umansky Retracts 'Not Separated' Claim, Confirms Their Split
  • Sep 30, 2023

Kyle Richards' Husband Mauricio Umansky Retracts 'Not Separated' Claim, Confirms Their Split

Sarah Ferguson Reacts to Shocking Murder of Her Former Personal Assistant
  • Sep 30, 2023

Sarah Ferguson Reacts to Shocking Murder of Her Former Personal Assistant

Most Read
Kylie Jenner Oozes Marilyn Monroe Vibe at Paris Fashion Week
Celebrity

Kylie Jenner Oozes Marilyn Monroe Vibe at Paris Fashion Week

Jeannie Mai Allegedly Thinks of Place to Live After Jeezy Filed for Divorce

Jeannie Mai Allegedly Thinks of Place to Live After Jeezy Filed for Divorce

Arnold Schwarzenegger Burned Daughter's Shoes, Threw Son's Mattress When Losing His Patience

Arnold Schwarzenegger Burned Daughter's Shoes, Threw Son's Mattress When Losing His Patience

Snoop Dogg Admits He Doesn't Drink Alcohol Brands He Promotes: 'I'm Here to Get Money'

Snoop Dogg Admits He Doesn't Drink Alcohol Brands He Promotes: 'I'm Here to Get Money'

Jennifer Lawrence Sparks Plastic Surgery Speculation With Unrecognizable Look at Dior Fashion Show

Jennifer Lawrence Sparks Plastic Surgery Speculation With Unrecognizable Look at Dior Fashion Show

Bethenny Frankel Issues Apology for Claiming Taylor Swift Puts Travis Kelce 'on the Map'

Bethenny Frankel Issues Apology for Claiming Taylor Swift Puts Travis Kelce 'on the Map'

Cher's Boyfriend AE 'Filling the Gap' After She's Deeply Affected by Tina Turner's Death

Cher's Boyfriend AE 'Filling the Gap' After She's Deeply Affected by Tina Turner's Death

Jax Taylor Rips Tom Sandoval for Trying to Steal Ex Ariana Madix's Spotlight

Jax Taylor Rips Tom Sandoval for Trying to Steal Ex Ariana Madix's Spotlight

Donald Trump's Wife Melania 'Quietly' Renegotiating Prenup to Protect Son Barron

Donald Trump's Wife Melania 'Quietly' Renegotiating Prenup to Protect Son Barron