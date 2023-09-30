Wynonna Judd Recalls Saying Goodbye to Mom While Holding Her Body After Her Suicide

Celebrity

The surviving member of The Judds remembers the moment she held her mom Naomi Judd's body shortly after Naomi was rushed to hospital and pronounced dead.

AceShowbiz - Wynonna Judd has remembered holding her mother Naomi Judd in her arms shortly after her death. The 59-year-old star rose to fame alongside her mother - who took her own life in April 2022 at the age of 76 after years of suffering from depression - as part of country music duo The Judds in the 1980s and recalled the moments that immediately followed after her mother's death during a performance at the People's Choice Country Awards 2023 on Thursday, September 28.

"So I graduated high school in 1982. In 1983, I got a record deal with RCA Records, and I got on a Silver Eagle bus with my mama and did her hair every night for 10 years for free. And then on April the 30th of last year, my mother committed suicide," she said.

"I went to her house and she died there, but we followed the ambulance anyway to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. I walked into the room and I held her in my arms, I kissed her on the forehead, shut her eyes and said, 'I love you, Mom.' "

The "Love Can Build a Bridge" songstress - who is the sister of actress Ashley Judd - and her mother had been due to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and decided to still go through with the event because of how much they both "love" music.

She said, "And I walked out of that room, went home, got up the next morning and showed up at the Country Music Hall of Fame to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Because that's how much we love music. Regardless of what has happened to me and who, I show up and I show out."

