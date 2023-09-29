'DWTS' Alum Sharna Burgess Discusses Celeb Partners Making Her Uncomfortable

Instagram TV

Making her appearance on fellow dancer Cheryl Burke's podcast 'Sex, Lies and Spray Tans', Sharna talks about 2 celebrity partners who made her uncomfortable on the show.

AceShowbiz - "Dancing with the Stars" pro Sharna Burgess is opening up about learning to defend herself in and out of the studio. Making her appearance on fellow dancer Cheryl Burke's podcast "Sex, Lies & Spray Tans", Sharna talked about 2 celebrity partners who made her uncomfortable on the show.

"I have in the past had two partners that made me feel very, very uncomfortable," Sharna revealed. "At the time I was much younger and I would laugh it up and suck it up and I would make it ok."

The fiancee of Brian Austin Green further elaborated that her partner flirted with her and grew frustrated when she didn't reciprocate. Sharna recalled telling a producer, who told her to play along by saying, "You know what men are like."

"This is going back years and years. This was pre-Me Too," Sharna noted. She revealed that she had since learned how to "set up boundaries" with celebrity partners, saying, "I learned during and after Me Too, women coming forward and saying, from the big to the little things, I was like holy s**t that happened to me, I didn't even realize that I could speak up about it."

Sharna, who didn't return for season 32 of "Dancing with the Stars", also revealed that she once had "a situation with a partner where it got to the point where we couldn't be alone in a room without people watching." She explained, "That was a difficult situation for me. I went through the proper channels and unfortunately I wasn't able to record everything, but I was able to record some things and I did do the proper things and there were reports made and I was taken care of."

She said that she "was not sexual in any nature," with Cheryl responding that "at the end of the day, no need to explain. You were uncomfortable, that's a complete sentence." Sharna went on sharing, "I did the right thing and I went to the right people and I spoke up and I was able to do my job and not live in shame or fear."

