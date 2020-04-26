 
 

BLACKPINK's Lisa Accused of Stealing Choreography From Black Dancer

BLACKPINK's Lisa Accused of Stealing Choreography From Black Dancer
Instagram
Music

Cierra Nichols claims that the K-Pop singer is taking the inspiration off her dance routine to QUIN and 6LACK's 'Mushroom Chocolate' without giving her credits.

  • Apr 26, 2020

AceShowbiz - Lisa of BLACKPINK has been hit with plagiarism accusations. The Thailand-born star recently uploaded a video of her performing a dance routine to QUIN and 6LACK's "Mushroom Chocolate" before a black choreographer named Cierra Nichols blasted and accused her of stealing her choreography.

In Lisa's video, the K-Pop singer could be seen performing her moves while lying on the floor. At one point, she got back up and continued her routine. Meanwhile, in Cierra's video, which was uploaded a month before Lisa's, she mostly danced while lying on the floor.

Learning of Lisa's choreography, Cierra was quick to call her out. "In today's episode of 'Let's Steal from Black People' a Korean singer gets 7.8 million views in a day using most of your choreography. Love that for us," she wrote on Instagram Stories. Later on, she took to Twitter to write, "Convinced people can't read. I know to credit someone if I clearly pulled from it. I seen the inspiration the girl looks great."

In another post, she shaded Lisa, "It's okay, though… doesn't look s**t like when I did it anyway."

Not stopping there, she responded to an Internet user who came to watch her video after seeing Lisa's, "Because of Lisa and her choreographer using my moves." In another post, she insisted, "It's not about the drama girl I could care less but it's clear where the beginning got its inspiration. It's clear there not doing anything like mine. That's why I'm fine."

Lisa has yet to respond to the accusation, but a lot of her fans have come to her defense. Some even clicked the dislike button on Cierra's video and even threw so much negative comments to the point where the choreographer decided to turn off the comment section altogether.

You can share this post!

Video: Ari Fletcher's Son Calls MoneyBagg Yo 'Ugly'

Nicki Minaj's Little Sister Has Fans Gushing With Cover of Her Song
Related Posts
BLACKPINK's Lisa Accused of Stealing Choreography From Black Dancer

BLACKPINK's Lisa Accused of Stealing Choreography From Black Dancer

BLACKPINK's Lisa Crushes EXO's Chanyeol as Most-Followed K-Pop Idol on Instagram

BLACKPINK's Lisa Crushes EXO's Chanyeol as Most-Followed K-Pop Idol on Instagram

Most Read
Jonas Brothers to Give Special Announcement During Planned Livestream
Music

Jonas Brothers to Give Special Announcement During Planned Livestream

Ashley Benson Recruited by G-Eazy for Cover Collaboration of Radiohead's 'Creep'

Ashley Benson Recruited by G-Eazy for Cover Collaboration of Radiohead's 'Creep'

Liam Payne Knows Zayn Malik's Heart Was Not in One Direction Long Before Departure

Liam Payne Knows Zayn Malik's Heart Was Not in One Direction Long Before Departure

Surviving Beatles Members to Offer Sing-A-Long Version of 'Yellow Submarine' Film

Surviving Beatles Members to Offer Sing-A-Long Version of 'Yellow Submarine' Film

Ice-T and Chuck D to Join Forces for Hip Hop Loves NY Livestream

Ice-T and Chuck D to Join Forces for Hip Hop Loves NY Livestream

Ariana Grande to Assist Composer Jason Robert Brown in Virtual SubCulture Benefit Concert

Ariana Grande to Assist Composer Jason Robert Brown in Virtual SubCulture Benefit Concert

Kacey Musgraves Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Earth Day With 'Oh, What A World 2.0' Release

Kacey Musgraves Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Earth Day With 'Oh, What A World 2.0' Release

Beastie Boys Regrets Firing Female Drummer From the Band

Beastie Boys Regrets Firing Female Drummer From the Band

Ariana Grande and BLACKPINK Unveiled to Be Part of Lady GaGa's 'Chromatica'

Ariana Grande and BLACKPINK Unveiled to Be Part of Lady GaGa's 'Chromatica'

The Rolling Stones Debuts First Song in Seven Years 'Ghost Town'

The Rolling Stones Debuts First Song in Seven Years 'Ghost Town'

The Offspring Treats Fans to Quirky Cover of 'Tiger King' Song 'Here Kitty Kitty'

The Offspring Treats Fans to Quirky Cover of 'Tiger King' Song 'Here Kitty Kitty'

Taylor Swift Slams Former Record Label for Lying About Her Old Live Performance

Taylor Swift Slams Former Record Label for Lying About Her Old Live Performance

French Montana on Hot 97 Declaring Him Winner in Hits Battle Against Kendrick Lamar: 'I'm Not Crazy'

French Montana on Hot 97 Declaring Him Winner in Hits Battle Against Kendrick Lamar: 'I'm Not Crazy'