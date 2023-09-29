 

Kelly Clarkson Races Off Stage in Panic Due to Wardrobe Malfunction
When performing her song 'Catch My Breath' in front of a packed crowd in Minnesota, the 'Underneath the Tree' singer has to run off the stage to quickly fix the bodice of her lacy black dress.

AceShowbiz - Kelly Clarkson has suffered a wardrobe malfunction at one of her recent concerts. When performing in front of a packed crowd, the "Underneath the Tree" singer raced off stage in panic upon realizing that one of her private body parts might have been exposed.

The wardrobe mishap happened when the 41-year-old Grammy winner performed in Minnesota on Tuesday, September 26. She was singing one of her songs titled "Catch My Breath" when she suddenly adjusted the bodice of her lacy black dress. She went on to ask her band, "Am I good? Wait, hold on! Should I fix it?"

In the meantime, the band members abruptly stopped playing as Kelly attempted to fix her gown. It did not take long for her to put one of her hands up in the air and tell the crowd, "I think my boob is showing!" She quickly ran away from the center of the stage to fix the wardrobe mishap.

  Editors' Pick

After the quick pause, "The Kelly Clarkson Show" host returned to the stage. She did not let the fashion faux pas ruin the rest of the night and continued delivering more of her songs, including her biggest hits "Miss Independent" and "Because of You". During the concert, she did not forget to apologize for the style snafu. "Thank you so much! I'm sorry for the show. Have a great night, y'all!" she exclaimed to the audience.

For the show, Kelly went daring with a revealing outfit. She sported a black dress that came with see-through black lace on the wearer's chest and arms. Her gown was long and had ruffles on its lower part. She completed her all-black get-up with a pair of black platform high heels.

Kelly's on-stage wardrobe malfunction was documented in a fan video, which was later uploaded via X, formerly known as Twitter. The footage was flooded with hilarious online responses from X users. In the replies section of the tweet, one in particular joked, "New song title…Catch My Breast," adding a slew of smiling face with tears of joy emoji.

In the meantime, another commented on the former "American Idol" star's reaction upon realizing she had a wardrobe mishap by writing, "Sooo funny that she questions to get it fixed like uh yeah gurl you should," adding laughing emojis. Meanwhile, a third said about the singer, "Oh bless her, glad someone told her, she coped well."

