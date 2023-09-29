Ice Spice Says Things Are 'Good' Between Her and Matty Healy After His 'Racist' Comments

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Princess Diana' hitmaker reveals that she and The 1975 frontman discussed his controversial remarks when they ran into one another at a Jean Paul Gaultier party.

AceShowbiz - Ice Spice has revealed where things stand between her and Matty Healy following his controversial comments. Months after The 1975 frontman made fun of her identity, the "Princess Diana" raptress divulged that they are "good" with each other.

The 23-year-old addressed the rocker's remark when speaking to Variety. "When I had heard that little podcast or whatever, I was so confused," she told the outlet. "Because I heard 'chubby Chinese lady' or some s**t like that, and I'm like, 'Huh? What does that even mean?' "

"First of all, I'm thick. What do you mean Chinese? What? But then they apologized or whatever," Ice Spice, who has Nigerian and Dominican descents, continued. "And the whole time, I didn't really care."

Ice Spice went on to note that she and Matty discussed the matter when they ran into one another at a Jean Paul Gaultier party. "He was like, 'Hey, you OK?' and I'm like, 'Of course,' " she recalled. "He apologized to me a bunch of times. We're good."

In a February episode of "The Adam Friedland" podcast, Adam and co-host Nick Mullen called Ice Spice an "Inuit Spice Girl" and "chubby Chinese lady" while mocking Chinese and Hawaiian accents. Matty, who was a guest in the episode, laughed along and did not stand up for the raptress. He also encouraged the hosts to do an "impression" of a Japanese Nazi.

Matty issued an apology in April, admitting he's "kind of a bit sorry" for the Ice Spice comments. "I don't want anything like that misconstrued to be mean," he said during a concert in New Zealand. "I don't mind being a bit of a joker... It's OK for me to be, like, a trickster or whatever, but I don't want to be seen as, like, being barmy."

However, in a May interview with the New Yorker, Matty said controversy regarding the racist and sexist remarks about Ice Spice doesn't "actually matter." He claimed, "Nobody is sitting there at night slumped at their computer, and their boyfriend comes over and goes, 'What's wrong, darling?' and they go, 'It's just this thing with Matty Healy.' That doesn't happen."

The 34-year-old went on to say that anyone who is offended by the episode is "deluded." He elaborated, "You're either lying that you are hurt, or you're a bit mental for being hurt. It's just people going, 'Oh, there's a bad thing over there, let me get as close to it as possible so you can see how good I am.' ... And I kind of want them to do that, because they're demonstrating something so base level."

