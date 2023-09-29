 

Ice Spice Says Things Are 'Good' Between Her and Matty Healy After His 'Racist' Comments

Ice Spice Says Things Are 'Good' Between Her and Matty Healy After His 'Racist' Comments
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Princess Diana' hitmaker reveals that she and The 1975 frontman discussed his controversial remarks when they ran into one another at a Jean Paul Gaultier party.

  • Sep 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ice Spice has revealed where things stand between her and Matty Healy following his controversial comments. Months after The 1975 frontman made fun of her identity, the "Princess Diana" raptress divulged that they are "good" with each other.

The 23-year-old addressed the rocker's remark when speaking to Variety. "When I had heard that little podcast or whatever, I was so confused," she told the outlet. "Because I heard 'chubby Chinese lady' or some s**t like that, and I'm like, 'Huh? What does that even mean?' "

"First of all, I'm thick. What do you mean Chinese? What? But then they apologized or whatever," Ice Spice, who has Nigerian and Dominican descents, continued. "And the whole time, I didn't really care."

Ice Spice went on to note that she and Matty discussed the matter when they ran into one another at a Jean Paul Gaultier party. "He was like, 'Hey, you OK?' and I'm like, 'Of course,' " she recalled. "He apologized to me a bunch of times. We're good."

  Editors' Pick

In a February episode of "The Adam Friedland" podcast, Adam and co-host Nick Mullen called Ice Spice an "Inuit Spice Girl" and "chubby Chinese lady" while mocking Chinese and Hawaiian accents. Matty, who was a guest in the episode, laughed along and did not stand up for the raptress. He also encouraged the hosts to do an "impression" of a Japanese Nazi.

Matty issued an apology in April, admitting he's "kind of a bit sorry" for the Ice Spice comments. "I don't want anything like that misconstrued to be mean," he said during a concert in New Zealand. "I don't mind being a bit of a joker... It's OK for me to be, like, a trickster or whatever, but I don't want to be seen as, like, being barmy."

However, in a May interview with the New Yorker, Matty said controversy regarding the racist and sexist remarks about Ice Spice doesn't "actually matter." He claimed, "Nobody is sitting there at night slumped at their computer, and their boyfriend comes over and goes, 'What's wrong, darling?' and they go, 'It's just this thing with Matty Healy.' That doesn't happen."

The 34-year-old went on to say that anyone who is offended by the episode is "deluded." He elaborated, "You're either lying that you are hurt, or you're a bit mental for being hurt. It's just people going, 'Oh, there's a bad thing over there, let me get as close to it as possible so you can see how good I am.' ... And I kind of want them to do that, because they're demonstrating something so base level."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Donald Trump's Wife Melania 'Quietly' Renegotiating Prenup to Protect Son Barron

Kelly Clarkson Races Off Stage in Panic Due to Wardrobe Malfunction
Related Posts
Ice Spice Surprises Herself With Her 'Thick' Curves in MTV VMAs Photo

Ice Spice Surprises Herself With Her 'Thick' Curves in MTV VMAs Photo

Ice Spice Caught Begging Asian Doll for $10K in Resurfaced Tweet

Ice Spice Caught Begging Asian Doll for $10K in Resurfaced Tweet

Watch Ice Spice's Booty-Filled Music Video for 'Deli'

Watch Ice Spice's Booty-Filled Music Video for 'Deli'

Fans React to Ice Spice Keeping Extra Pair of Pink Panties in Her Bag

Fans React to Ice Spice Keeping Extra Pair of Pink Panties in Her Bag

Latest News
NSYNC Returns With New Catchy Song 'Better Place' From 'Trolls Band Together'
  • Sep 29, 2023

NSYNC Returns With New Catchy Song 'Better Place' From 'Trolls Band Together'

Kylie Jenner Oozes Marilyn Monroe Vibe at Paris Fashion Week
  • Sep 29, 2023

Kylie Jenner Oozes Marilyn Monroe Vibe at Paris Fashion Week

Donald Trump's Wife Melania 'Quietly' Renegotiating Prenup to Protect Son Barron
  • Sep 29, 2023

Donald Trump's Wife Melania 'Quietly' Renegotiating Prenup to Protect Son Barron

Kelly Clarkson Races Off Stage in Panic Due to Wardrobe Malfunction
  • Sep 29, 2023

Kelly Clarkson Races Off Stage in Panic Due to Wardrobe Malfunction

Ice Spice Says Things Are 'Good' Between Her and Matty Healy After His 'Racist' Comments
  • Sep 29, 2023

Ice Spice Says Things Are 'Good' Between Her and Matty Healy After His 'Racist' Comments

Travis Kelce Cheekily Reacts to Mark Cuban's Dating Advice to Taylor Swift
  • Sep 29, 2023

Travis Kelce Cheekily Reacts to Mark Cuban's Dating Advice to Taylor Swift

Most Read
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Accused of Faking Romance for 'Publicity Stunt' by Sara Haines
Celebrity

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Accused of Faking Romance for 'Publicity Stunt' by Sara Haines

Wayne Brady Feels Liberated After Coming Clean About His Sexuality

Wayne Brady Feels Liberated After Coming Clean About His Sexuality

Chloe Bailey Accused of Violating Girl Code After Naming Michael B. Jordan Her 'Celebrity Crush'

Chloe Bailey Accused of Violating Girl Code After Naming Michael B. Jordan Her 'Celebrity Crush'

Julia Fox Claims She and Ex Kanye West Never Had Intercourse

Julia Fox Claims She and Ex Kanye West Never Had Intercourse

Hailey Bieber Scolded by Restaurant Employee for Parking in Handicap Spot in Paris

Hailey Bieber Scolded by Restaurant Employee for Parking in Handicap Spot in Paris

Iman Shumpert Lashes Out at His Alleged Side Chick for Exposing Affair

Iman Shumpert Lashes Out at His Alleged Side Chick for Exposing Affair

Ariana Grande's Family and Friends Think She and Rumored BF Ethan Slater Are 'Good for Each Other'

Ariana Grande's Family and Friends Think She and Rumored BF Ethan Slater Are 'Good for Each Other'

Britney Spears Sports Bandage and Apparent Cut After Dancing With Knives

Britney Spears Sports Bandage and Apparent Cut After Dancing With Knives

Sophie Turner's Wedding Ring Back On as She Crashes Into Taylor Swift's Home Amid Messy Divorce

Sophie Turner's Wedding Ring Back On as She Crashes Into Taylor Swift's Home Amid Messy Divorce